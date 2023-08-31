DJI Care Refresh is a service provided by DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones. It is a comprehensive protection plan that covers accidental damage to your drone. DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 is one of the most popular plans offered by DJI. It provides a range of benefits that make it an excellent investment for drone owners.

One of the primary benefits of DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 is that it covers accidental damage. This means that if your drone is damaged due to a crash or other accident, DJI will repair or replace it at no additional cost. This can be a significant relief for drone owners who are worried about the cost of repairs or replacement.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 is that it provides priority service. If your drone needs to be repaired, DJI will prioritize your repair request over non-Care Refresh customers. This means that you will get your drone back faster, which can be crucial if you rely on your drone for work or other important activities.

DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 also provides peace of mind. Knowing that your drone is protected can give you the confidence to fly it more often and in more challenging conditions. This can help you get the most out of your drone and explore new creative possibilities.

In addition to these benefits, DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 also includes two replacement units. This means that if your drone is damaged beyond repair, DJI will provide you with two replacement units at a discounted price. This can be a significant cost savings compared to purchasing a new drone at full price.

DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 is also easy to purchase and activate. You can purchase the plan online or through an authorized DJI dealer. Once you have purchased the plan, you simply need to activate it within 48 hours of your drone’s activation. This can be done through the DJI GO app or the DJI website.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh for Inspire 2 is an excellent investment for drone owners. It provides comprehensive protection against accidental damage, priority service, peace of mind, and cost savings. If you own an Inspire 2 drone, consider purchasing DJI Care Refresh to protect your investment and get the most out of your drone.