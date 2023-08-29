Why You Need an ND Filters Set for Your Mavic Air 2

The Mavic Air 2 is one of the most popular drones on the market today. It’s a versatile and powerful tool that can capture stunning aerial footage and images. However, to get the most out of your Mavic Air 2, you need to invest in some accessories, and one of the most important accessories you can get is an ND filters set.

ND filters, or neutral density filters, are essential for any drone photographer or videographer. They help to reduce the amount of light that enters the camera lens, which can be especially useful when shooting in bright sunlight. ND filters can also help to create a more cinematic look to your footage by allowing you to use a slower shutter speed.

The Mavic Air 2 ND Filters Set includes three different filters: ND16, ND64, and ND256. Each filter reduces the amount of light that enters the camera lens by a different amount. The ND16 filter reduces light by four stops, the ND64 filter reduces light by six stops, and the ND256 filter reduces light by eight stops.

So why do you need an ND filters set for your Mavic Air 2? There are several reasons:

1. To reduce overexposure

When shooting in bright sunlight, it’s easy to overexpose your footage or images. This can result in washed-out colors and loss of detail. ND filters help to reduce the amount of light that enters the camera lens, which can prevent overexposure and help you capture more vibrant and detailed footage.

2. To create a more cinematic look

If you want to create a more cinematic look to your footage, you need to use a slower shutter speed. However, when shooting in bright sunlight, using a slower shutter speed can result in overexposure. ND filters allow you to use a slower shutter speed without overexposing your footage, which can help you achieve a more cinematic look.

3. To capture motion blur

If you want to capture motion blur in your footage, you need to use a slower shutter speed. However, when shooting in bright sunlight, using a slower shutter speed can result in overexposure. ND filters allow you to use a slower shutter speed without overexposing your footage, which can help you capture motion blur.

4. To capture long exposures

If you want to capture long exposures, such as light trails or star trails, you need to use a slower shutter speed. However, when shooting in bright sunlight, using a slower shutter speed can result in overexposure. ND filters allow you to use a slower shutter speed without overexposing your footage, which can help you capture long exposures.

In conclusion, if you want to get the most out of your Mavic Air 2, you need to invest in an ND filters set. The Mavic Air 2 ND Filters Set includes three different filters that can help you reduce overexposure, create a more cinematic look, capture motion blur, and capture long exposures. With an ND filters set, you can take your drone photography and videography to the next level.