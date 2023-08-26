The Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope is a popular choice among hunters and shooters alike. This riflescope is designed to provide clear and accurate images, even in low light conditions. It is a versatile scope that can be used for a variety of shooting applications, from hunting to target shooting.

One of the standout features of the Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope is its multi-coated optics. The lenses are coated with multiple layers of anti-reflective materials, which helps to reduce glare and improve image clarity. This makes it easier to see your target, even in bright sunlight.

The riflescope also features a fast-focus eyepiece, which allows you to quickly and easily adjust the focus of the scope. This is particularly useful when you need to make quick shots at moving targets. The eyepiece is also designed to provide a comfortable viewing experience, even during extended periods of use.

Another great feature of the Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope is its adjustable objective lens. This allows you to adjust the focus of the scope to match the distance of your target. This is particularly useful when shooting at longer ranges, as it helps to ensure that your shots are accurate and on target.

The riflescope also features a durable construction, with a one-piece tube design that is both waterproof and fog proof. This means that you can use the scope in a variety of weather conditions, without having to worry about damage to the optics.

In terms of magnification, the Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope offers a range of 4x to 12x. This makes it a versatile scope that can be used for a variety of shooting applications. Whether you are hunting big game or shooting at targets, this riflescope has the magnification you need to get the job done.

Overall, the Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality riflescope that is both versatile and durable. With its multi-coated optics, fast-focus eyepiece, adjustable objective lens, and durable construction, this riflescope is sure to provide you with years of reliable use.

If you are in the market for a new riflescope, be sure to consider the Bushnell Trophy 4-12×40 Riflescope. With its impressive features and affordable price point, it is a great value for anyone looking to improve their shooting accuracy and performance.