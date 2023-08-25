Viasat’s Partnership with KVH Industries to Expand Maritime Connectivity

Viasat, a global communications company, has recently announced its partnership with KVH Industries to expand its maritime connectivity services. This partnership aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to the maritime and offshore industries, which have been traditionally underserved by traditional satellite communications providers.

The maritime industry is a critical component of the global economy, with over 90% of the world’s trade being transported by sea. However, the industry has been facing challenges in terms of connectivity, which is essential for efficient operations and crew welfare. The current satellite communications systems used by the industry are slow, expensive, and unreliable, which has led to a growing demand for better connectivity solutions.

Viasat’s partnership with KVH Industries aims to address these challenges by leveraging the strengths of both companies. Viasat will provide its advanced satellite technology and ground infrastructure, while KVH will provide its expertise in maritime communications and distribution channels. This partnership will enable Viasat to expand its reach in the maritime industry and provide its customers with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity.

The partnership will also enable Viasat to offer its new Ku-band maritime service, which is designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to vessels operating in the North Atlantic. This service will be powered by Viasat’s advanced ViaSat-2 satellite, which offers high-speed connectivity and greater coverage than traditional satellite systems. The service will be available to commercial vessels, fishing vessels, and leisure boats, providing them with access to high-speed internet connectivity, voice services, and video streaming.

Viasat’s Ku-band maritime service will also enable the company to offer its customers a range of value-added services, such as cybersecurity, crew welfare, and remote monitoring. These services will help improve the efficiency and safety of maritime operations, while also enhancing the quality of life for crew members.

The partnership between Viasat and KVH Industries is a significant development for the maritime industry, which has been struggling with connectivity issues for years. The partnership will enable Viasat to expand its reach in the industry and provide its customers with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. It will also enable the company to offer a range of value-added services that will help improve the efficiency and safety of maritime operations.

In conclusion, Viasat's partnership with KVH Industries is a significant development for the maritime industry, which has been struggling with connectivity issues for years. The partnership will enable Viasat to expand its reach in the industry and provide its customers with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. It will also enable the company to offer a range of value-added services that will help improve the efficiency and safety of maritime operations. With this partnership, Viasat is well-positioned to become a leading provider of connectivity solutions to the maritime and offshore industries.