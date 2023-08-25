Drones have become increasingly popular over the years, with many people using them for various purposes such as aerial photography, videography, and even delivery services. However, one of the biggest concerns for drone users is the flight time and range of their drones. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 drones with the longest flight times and ranges.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro – The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the most popular drones on the market, and for good reason. It has a flight time of up to 31 minutes and a range of up to 8 kilometers. This makes it perfect for aerial photography and videography, as well as other commercial applications.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 – The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is another popular drone that boasts a flight time of up to 28 minutes and a range of up to 7 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera, making it ideal for professional photographers and videographers.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II – The Autel Robotics EVO II is a newer drone on the market, but it has quickly gained popularity due to its impressive flight time and range. It has a flight time of up to 40 minutes and a range of up to 9 kilometers, making it one of the best drones for long-distance flights.

4. DJI Mavic Air 2 – The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a compact drone that packs a punch. It has a flight time of up to 34 minutes and a range of up to 10 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it perfect for capturing high-quality footage.

5. DJI Inspire 2 – The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone that is used by many filmmakers and photographers. It has a flight time of up to 27 minutes and a range of up to 7 kilometers. It also has a 5.2K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it perfect for capturing cinematic footage.

6. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro – The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a hexacopter drone that has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and a range of up to 1.6 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it ideal for aerial photography and videography.

7. DJI Phantom 3 Professional – The DJI Phantom 3 Professional is an older drone, but it still holds up well in terms of flight time and range. It has a flight time of up to 23 minutes and a range of up to 5 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it perfect for capturing high-quality footage.

8. Parrot Anafi – The Parrot Anafi is a lightweight drone that has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and a range of up to 4 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it perfect for capturing high-quality footage.

9. DJI Phantom 4 – The DJI Phantom 4 is another older drone that still holds up well in terms of flight time and range. It has a flight time of up to 28 minutes and a range of up to 5 kilometers. It also has a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it perfect for capturing high-quality footage.

10. DJI Mavic Mini – The DJI Mavic Mini is a compact drone that is perfect for beginners. It has a flight time of up to 30 minutes and a range of up to 4 kilometers. It also has a 2.7K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, making it ideal for capturing high-quality footage.

In conclusion, when it comes to drones, flight time and range are two of the most important factors to consider. The drones listed above are some of the best on the market in terms of flight time and range, making them perfect for a variety of applications. Whether you’re a professional photographer or videographer, or just looking to have some fun, these drones are sure to impress.