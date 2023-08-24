Introduction to Inmarsat European Aviation Network

Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN) is a revolutionary technology that has transformed the aviation industry. It is a joint venture between Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, and Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. The EAN is designed to provide seamless connectivity to passengers and crew members while flying over Europe.

The EAN is a hybrid network that combines satellite and ground-based technologies to provide high-speed internet connectivity to aircraft. It uses Inmarsat’s satellite network to provide coverage over remote areas, while the ground-based network provides coverage over densely populated areas. This combination ensures that passengers and crew members have uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey.

The EAN has been designed to meet the needs of the aviation industry, especially in terms of air traffic control and management. The network provides real-time data to air traffic controllers, enabling them to monitor the movement of aircraft and ensure that they are flying safely. This data includes information on the aircraft’s speed, altitude, and location, as well as weather conditions and other relevant information.

Air traffic controllers use this data to manage the flow of air traffic, ensuring that aircraft are flying at safe distances from each other and avoiding potential collisions. They can also use the data to reroute aircraft in case of emergencies or bad weather conditions. This ensures that passengers and crew members arrive at their destinations safely and on time.

The EAN also provides connectivity to aircraft, enabling pilots to communicate with air traffic controllers and ground-based personnel. This communication is essential for the safe operation of aircraft, especially during takeoff and landing. Pilots can receive real-time information on weather conditions, runway conditions, and other relevant information, enabling them to make informed decisions about the flight.

The EAN also provides connectivity to passengers and crew members, enabling them to stay connected to the outside world while flying. Passengers can use the network to access the internet, send emails, and make phone calls, while crew members can use it to communicate with ground-based personnel and access important information.

