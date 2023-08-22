Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more people using them for various purposes. One of the most exciting ways to use a drone is for scenic flights. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just looking to capture some stunning aerial footage, there are plenty of drones on the market that are perfect for the job. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 drones for scenic flights.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best drones on the market for scenic flights. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, making it perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. The drone also has a 31-minute flight time and a range of up to 8 kilometers, so you can explore even the most remote locations.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another great option for scenic flights. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 30-minute flight time and a range of up to 7 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors, making it safer to fly in tight spaces.

3. DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a compact drone that’s perfect for scenic flights. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 34-minute flight time and a range of up to 10 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

4. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that’s perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. It has an 8K camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 40-minute flight time and a range of up to 9 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

5. DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is a compact drone that’s perfect for beginners who want to capture stunning aerial footage. It has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second, and it also has a 31-minute flight time and a range of up to 10 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors, making it safer to fly in tight spaces.

6. Parrot Anafi

The Parrot Anafi is a lightweight drone that’s perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. It has a 21-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 25-minute flight time and a range of up to 4 kilometers. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

7. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone that’s perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 5.2K video at 30 frames per second, and it also has a 27-minute flight time and a range of up to 7 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

8. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a powerful drone that’s perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 25-minute flight time and a range of up to 1.6 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

9. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a professional-grade drone that’s perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. It has a 16-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and it also has a 29-minute flight time and a range of up to 5 kilometers. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

10. Holy Stone HS100D

The Holy Stone HS100D is a budget-friendly drone that’s perfect for beginners who want to capture stunning aerial footage. It has a 1080p camera that can shoot HD video, and it also has a 15-minute flight time and a range of up to 500 meters. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal, making it easy to capture smooth footage.

In conclusion, there are plenty of drones on the market that are perfect for scenic flights. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just looking to capture some stunning aerial footage, there’s a drone out there that’s perfect for the job. From the DJI Mavic 2 Pro to the Holy Stone HS100D, there’s something for everyone. So why not take to the skies and capture some stunning footage today?