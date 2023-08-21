Overview of Satellite Internet in Moldova

Satellite Internet in Moldova: Prices, Providers, Services

In Moldova, a small landlocked country in Eastern Europe, the Internet penetration rate is relatively low compared to other European countries. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, only 49.9% of the population had access to the Internet in 2020. The main reason for this is the lack of infrastructure in rural areas, where the majority of the population lives. However, satellite Internet is becoming an increasingly popular solution for those who live in remote areas and cannot access traditional broadband services.

Satellite Internet is a type of Internet connection that uses a satellite to transmit and receive data. It is available almost everywhere, as long as there is a clear line of sight to the satellite. This makes it an ideal solution for people who live in areas where traditional broadband services are not available.

There are several satellite Internet providers in Moldova, including SkyNet, Moldtelecom, and Orange. Each provider offers different packages with varying speeds and data allowances. The prices for satellite Internet in Moldova are generally higher than traditional broadband services, but this is to be expected given the additional infrastructure required to provide the service.

SkyNet is one of the leading satellite Internet providers in Moldova. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with data allowances ranging from 30 GB to 100 GB per month. Prices start at 450 lei per month for the 10 Mbps package with a 30 GB data allowance. SkyNet also offers a range of additional services, including Wi-Fi routers and installation.

Moldtelecom is another popular satellite Internet provider in Moldova. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 50 Mbps, with data allowances ranging from 30 GB to 200 GB per month. Prices start at 400 lei per month for the 10 Mbps package with a 30 GB data allowance. Moldtelecom also offers a range of additional services, including Wi-Fi routers and installation.

Orange is a relatively new player in the satellite Internet market in Moldova. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with data allowances ranging from 30 GB to 100 GB per month. Prices start at 350 lei per month for the 10 Mbps package with a 30 GB data allowance. Orange also offers a range of additional services, including Wi-Fi routers and installation.

One of the main advantages of satellite Internet is that it is available almost everywhere. This makes it an ideal solution for people who live in remote areas where traditional broadband services are not available. However, there are some disadvantages to satellite Internet. One of the main disadvantages is that it can be affected by weather conditions, such as heavy rain or snow. This can cause the signal to be disrupted, which can affect the speed and reliability of the service.

In conclusion, satellite Internet is becoming an increasingly popular solution for people who live in remote areas and cannot access traditional broadband services. There are several satellite Internet providers in Moldova, including SkyNet, Moldtelecom, and Orange. Each provider offers different packages with varying speeds and data allowances. The prices for satellite Internet in Moldova are generally higher than traditional broadband services, but this is to be expected given the additional infrastructure required to provide the service. While there are some disadvantages to satellite Internet, such as weather-related disruptions, it is still a viable option for people who need Internet access in remote areas.