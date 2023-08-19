Yahsat’s Plan to Launch Three New Satellites

Yahsat, the UAE-based satellite operator, has announced its plans to launch three new satellites in the coming years. The company aims to expand its coverage area and provide high-speed internet services to remote and underserved areas.

The first satellite, named Al Yah 3, was launched in January 2018 and covers the African continent and parts of South America. The second satellite, Al Yah 4, was launched in April 2018 and covers the Middle East and parts of Europe. These two satellites have already started providing broadband services to customers in their respective coverage areas.

Yahsat’s third satellite, which is currently under development, will be launched in 2023. The company has partnered with Airbus Defence and Space to build the satellite, which will be called Al Yah 5. The satellite will provide broadband services to the African continent, as well as expand Yahsat’s coverage area to new markets.

In addition to the three new satellites, Yahsat is also planning to upgrade its existing fleet of satellites. The company has partnered with Hughes Network Systems to develop a new ground network infrastructure that will enable faster and more efficient data transmission. This will allow Yahsat to provide higher-speed internet services to its customers.

Yahsat’s CEO, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, has stated that the company’s goal is to become a leading global satellite operator. He believes that the expansion of Yahsat’s coverage area and the development of new technologies will help the company achieve this goal.

The launch of these new satellites is a significant step for Yahsat, as it will enable the company to provide high-speed internet services to more people in remote and underserved areas. This is particularly important in Africa, where access to the internet is limited in many regions. Yahsat’s satellites will provide a much-needed solution to this problem, enabling people to access information, education, and business opportunities.

Yahsat’s expansion plans are also good news for the satellite industry as a whole. The demand for satellite services is growing rapidly, driven by the need for high-speed internet services in remote and underserved areas. The launch of new satellites will help to meet this demand and provide new opportunities for satellite operators and service providers.

In conclusion, Yahsat’s plans to launch three new satellites and upgrade its existing fleet are a significant development for the satellite industry. The expansion of Yahsat’s coverage area and the development of new technologies will enable the company to provide high-speed internet services to more people in remote and underserved areas. This is an important step towards bridging the digital divide and enabling more people to access the benefits of the internet.