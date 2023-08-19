Introduction to Infiray Finder FL25R – Thermal Imaging Monocular

Infiray, a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging devices, has recently launched its latest product, the Infiray Finder FL25R – Thermal Imaging Monocular. This device is designed to provide high-quality thermal imaging capabilities in a compact and portable package.

The Infiray Finder FL25R is a handheld monocular that utilizes advanced thermal imaging technology to detect and display heat signatures from objects and living beings. This device is equipped with a high-resolution thermal sensor that can detect temperature differences as small as 0.05°C, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

One of the key features of the Infiray Finder FL25R is its compact and lightweight design. This device weighs just 320 grams and measures only 156mm x 61mm x 57mm, making it easy to carry and use in the field. Additionally, the device is IP67 rated, which means it is dustproof and waterproof, making it suitable for use in harsh environments.

The Infiray Finder FL25R is also equipped with a high-resolution OLED display that provides clear and detailed thermal images. The display has a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels, which is higher than many other thermal imaging devices on the market. This high-resolution display ensures that users can easily identify and track heat signatures, even in low-light conditions.

Another key feature of the Infiray Finder FL25R is its long battery life. This device is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can provide up to 7 hours of continuous use on a single charge. This long battery life ensures that users can use the device for extended periods without having to worry about running out of power.

The Infiray Finder FL25R is also equipped with a range of advanced features that make it ideal for a wide range of applications. For example, the device has a built-in laser rangefinder that can accurately measure distances up to 1,000 meters. This feature is particularly useful for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who need to accurately measure distances to their targets.

In addition, the Infiray Finder FL25R has a built-in video recorder that can capture high-quality thermal footage. This feature is useful for a wide range of applications, including security, surveillance, and wildlife observation.

Overall, the Infiray Finder FL25R – Thermal Imaging Monocular is a high-quality thermal imaging device that offers a range of advanced features in a compact and portable package. Whether you are a hunter, outdoor enthusiast, security professional, or wildlife observer, this device is sure to meet your needs. With its advanced thermal imaging capabilities, long battery life, and rugged design, the Infiray Finder FL25R is a must-have tool for anyone who needs to detect and track heat signatures in the field.