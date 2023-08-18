Satellite Internet in Burkina Faso: Prices, Providers, Services

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, has a population of over 20 million people. Despite the country’s efforts to improve its infrastructure, the internet penetration rate remains low, with only 13.3% of the population having access to the internet. This is due to several factors, including the high cost of traditional internet services and the lack of infrastructure in rural areas. However, satellite internet is becoming an increasingly popular option for those looking to connect to the internet in Burkina Faso.

Satellite internet is a type of internet service that uses a satellite to transmit data to and from the internet. This technology is particularly useful in areas where traditional internet services are not available or are too expensive. In Burkina Faso, satellite internet is provided by several companies, including Yahsat, SES, and HughesNet.

The prices of satellite internet in Burkina Faso vary depending on the provider and the package selected. Yahsat, for example, offers a range of packages starting at 19,900 CFA francs (approximately $36) per month for a 5GB data allowance. The company’s most expensive package costs 149,900 CFA francs (approximately $272) per month for a 100GB data allowance. SES, on the other hand, offers packages starting at 20,000 CFA francs (approximately $36) per month for a 5GB data allowance. The company’s most expensive package costs 150,000 CFA francs (approximately $272) per month for a 100GB data allowance. HughesNet offers packages starting at 39,900 CFA francs (approximately $72) per month for a 10GB data allowance. The company’s most expensive package costs 299,900 CFA francs (approximately $545) per month for a 100GB data allowance.

It is important to note that these prices are significantly higher than the prices of traditional internet services in Burkina Faso. However, for those living in rural areas or areas where traditional internet services are not available, satellite internet may be the only option. Additionally, satellite internet is often faster and more reliable than traditional internet services, making it a worthwhile investment for those who rely on the internet for work or education.

In addition to the cost of the service, it is important to consider the quality of the service provided by each company. Yahsat, for example, offers download speeds of up to 25Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6Mbps. SES offers download speeds of up to 20Mbps and upload speeds of up to 2Mbps. HughesNet offers download speeds of up to 25Mbps and upload speeds of up to 3Mbps. It is important to research each company’s service quality before selecting a provider.

Satellite internet providers in Burkina Faso also offer a range of additional services, including Wi-Fi routers, installation services, and technical support. Yahsat, for example, offers a free Wi-Fi router with all of its packages and provides free installation services. SES offers a range of installation options, including self-installation and professional installation. HughesNet offers 24/7 technical support to all of its customers.

In conclusion, satellite internet is becoming an increasingly popular option for those looking to connect to the internet in Burkina Faso. While the prices of satellite internet are higher than traditional internet services, it may be the only option for those living in rural areas or areas where traditional internet services are not available. It is important to research each provider’s service quality and additional services before selecting a provider. With the right provider and package, satellite internet can provide fast and reliable internet access to those who need it most.