Improved Connectivity for Passengers and Crew

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched its European Aviation Network (EAN) in partnership with Deutsche Telekom. The EAN is a unique solution that provides high-speed internet connectivity to airline passengers and crew, even when flying over remote areas of Europe.

The EAN is a hybrid network that combines satellite and ground-based components to provide seamless connectivity. The satellite component is provided by Inmarsat’s S-band satellite, which covers the entire European continent. The ground-based component is provided by Deutsche Telekom’s LTE network, which covers densely populated areas of Europe.

The EAN is designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to airline passengers and crew, even when flying over remote areas of Europe. This is achieved by using a combination of satellite and ground-based components. The satellite component provides coverage over the entire European continent, while the ground-based component provides coverage in densely populated areas.

One of the main advantages of the EAN is that it provides high-speed internet connectivity to airline passengers and crew, even when flying over remote areas of Europe. This means that passengers can stay connected to the internet, even when flying over areas where traditional connectivity solutions are not available. This is particularly important for business travelers who need to stay connected to their work while in the air.

Another advantage of the EAN is that it provides a reliable and consistent internet connection. This is achieved by using a combination of satellite and ground-based components. The satellite component provides coverage over the entire European continent, while the ground-based component provides coverage in densely populated areas. This means that passengers can enjoy a seamless internet experience, without any interruptions or dropouts.

The EAN also provides a secure internet connection. This is achieved by using advanced encryption technologies to protect the data transmitted over the network. This means that passengers can use the internet without worrying about their personal information being compromised.

In addition to providing high-speed internet connectivity to passengers, the EAN also provides a range of services to airline crew. These services include real-time weather updates, flight tracking, and communication with ground-based operations. This means that airline crew can stay informed and connected, even when flying over remote areas of Europe.

The EAN is also environmentally friendly. This is achieved by using a combination of satellite and ground-based components, which reduces the amount of fuel required to power the network. This means that the EAN has a lower carbon footprint than traditional connectivity solutions.

In conclusion, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN) is a unique solution that provides high-speed internet connectivity to airline passengers and crew, even when flying over remote areas of Europe. The EAN is designed to provide a reliable and consistent internet connection, as well as a secure internet connection. The EAN also provides a range of services to airline crew, including real-time weather updates, flight tracking, and communication with ground-based operations. The EAN is environmentally friendly, which makes it a sustainable solution for airlines.