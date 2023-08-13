How to Connect DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to Ronin 2 Using CAN Bus Cable (0.8m)

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new product that will revolutionize the way filmmakers and videographers capture their shots. The DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to Ronin 2 CAN Bus Cable (0.8m) is a game-changing accessory that allows for seamless communication between the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver and the Ronin 2 gimbal.

Connecting the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to the Ronin 2 has never been easier. With the new CAN Bus Cable, users can now enjoy a hassle-free setup that takes only a few minutes. The cable is 0.8m long, making it the perfect length for connecting the two devices without any excess cable getting in the way.

To connect the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to the Ronin 2 using the CAN Bus Cable, users need to follow a few simple steps. First, they need to locate the CAN Bus port on the Ronin 2. This port is located on the side of the gimbal and is marked with a CAN Bus symbol. Once the port is located, users need to plug one end of the CAN Bus Cable into the port.

Next, users need to locate the CAN Bus port on the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver. This port is located on the bottom of the receiver and is also marked with a CAN Bus symbol. Once the port is located, users need to plug the other end of the CAN Bus Cable into the port.

Once the cable is connected, users need to power on both the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver and the Ronin 2. The two devices will automatically recognize each other and establish a connection. Users can then control the Ronin 2 using the DJI Pro Wireless Remote Controller.

The DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to Ronin 2 CAN Bus Cable (0.8m) is a must-have accessory for any filmmaker or videographer who wants to take their shots to the next level. With this cable, users can enjoy a seamless connection between the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver and the Ronin 2, allowing for precise and accurate control of the gimbal.

The cable is made from high-quality materials and is designed to withstand the rigors of professional use. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to transport and store when not in use.

In conclusion, the DJI Pro Wireless Receiver to Ronin 2 CAN Bus Cable (0.8m) is a game-changing accessory that will revolutionize the way filmmakers and videographers capture their shots. With its easy setup and seamless connection, users can now enjoy precise and accurate control of the Ronin 2 gimbal, allowing them to capture stunning footage that was once impossible to achieve. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or a hobbyist, this cable is a must-have accessory that will take your shots to the next level.