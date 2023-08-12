How to Build Your Own Power Cable for DJI Ronin 2

The DJI Ronin 2 is a popular camera stabilization system used by filmmakers and videographers around the world. It is a powerful tool that allows for smooth and stable camera movements, but it requires a lot of power to operate. The Ronin 2 uses a 24V power system, which can be challenging to work with if you don’t have the right cables.

Fortunately, it is possible to build your own power cable for the DJI Ronin 2. This can save you money and give you more control over your setup. In this article, we will walk you through the process of building your own power cable for the DJI Ronin 2.

Before we get started, it’s important to note that building your own power cable can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. We recommend that you have some experience with electronics and electrical wiring before attempting this project. If you’re not comfortable working with electricity, it’s best to leave this to the professionals.

To build your own power cable for the DJI Ronin 2, you will need a few things. First, you will need a 24V power supply. This can be a battery or a power adapter, depending on your setup. You will also need a cable with a male 4-pin XLR connector on one end and a female 2-pin LEMO connector on the other end. Finally, you will need a female 4-pin XLR connector and a male 2-pin LEMO connector.

To begin, cut the cable to the desired length. Strip the ends of the cable and solder the female 4-pin XLR connector to one end and the male 2-pin LEMO connector to the other end. Be sure to use heat shrink tubing to cover the soldered connections and prevent any shorts.

Next, take the male 4-pin XLR connector and remove the outer shell. Inside, you will find four pins. Connect the positive and negative pins to the corresponding pins on the female 4-pin XLR connector. The other two pins are not used and can be left disconnected.

Finally, connect the male 2-pin LEMO connector to the positive and negative terminals on your power supply. Be sure to use the correct polarity, as reversing the polarity can damage your equipment.

Once you have completed these steps, you should have a working power cable for your DJI Ronin 2. Be sure to test the cable before using it on a shoot to ensure that everything is working properly.

Building your own power cable for the DJI Ronin 2 can be a great way to save money and customize your setup. However, it’s important to be careful when working with electricity. If you’re not comfortable with this type of project, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. With the right tools and a little bit of know-how, you can build a reliable and safe power cable for your DJI Ronin 2.