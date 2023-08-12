5 Reasons Why the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 Digital Rangefinder is a Must-Have for Hunters and Shooters

Hunters and shooters are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest gear to help them improve their accuracy and precision. One piece of equipment that has been gaining popularity in recent years is the digital rangefinder. These devices use lasers to accurately measure the distance between the shooter and their target, allowing them to make more informed decisions about their shot. One of the best digital rangefinders on the market today is the ATN LaserBallistics 1000. Here are five reasons why this device is a must-have for hunters and shooters.

1. Accurate Measurements

The most important feature of any rangefinder is its ability to accurately measure distances. The ATN LaserBallistics 1000 excels in this area, with a range of up to 1,000 yards and an accuracy of within one yard. This means that hunters and shooters can rely on the device to give them precise measurements, even at long distances. The device also has a built-in inclinometer, which takes into account the angle of the shot and adjusts the distance accordingly. This feature is particularly useful for hunters who are shooting from elevated positions.

2. Ballistic Calculations

Another key feature of the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 is its ability to calculate ballistic data. The device uses a built-in computer to take into account factors such as wind speed, temperature, and altitude, and provides the shooter with a range of data, including bullet drop and holdover. This information is displayed on the device’s screen, allowing the shooter to make quick and informed decisions about their shot. The device also has the ability to store multiple profiles, so hunters and shooters can easily switch between different firearms and ammunition types.

3. Easy to Use

Despite its advanced features, the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 is incredibly easy to use. The device has a simple, intuitive interface that can be operated with one hand. The device’s screen is clear and easy to read, even in bright sunlight. The device also has a compact, lightweight design, making it easy to carry in a pocket or backpack. The device is powered by a single CR2 battery, which provides up to 50,000 measurements.

4. Durable Construction

Hunters and shooters need equipment that can withstand the rigors of the outdoors. The ATN LaserBallistics 1000 is built to last, with a rugged, waterproof design that can withstand even the toughest conditions. The device is made from high-quality materials, including a magnesium alloy housing and a multi-coated lens. The device also comes with a protective carrying case, ensuring that it stays safe and secure when not in use.

5. Versatile Applications

While the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 is primarily designed for hunting and shooting, it has a range of other applications as well. The device can be used for golfing, surveying, and even search and rescue operations. The device’s advanced features make it a valuable tool for anyone who needs to accurately measure distances and calculate ballistic data.

In conclusion, the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 Digital Rangefinder is a must-have for hunters and shooters who demand the best in accuracy, precision, and versatility. With its advanced features, durable construction, and easy-to-use interface, this device is sure to become an essential part of any hunter or shooter’s gear collection. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, the ATN LaserBallistics 1000 is the perfect tool to help you take your shooting to the next level.