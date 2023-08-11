DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, has recently released the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm, a thermal imaging camera that is designed to be used with DJI drones. This camera is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Zenmuse XT, and offers improved performance and features that make it an excellent choice for professionals in various industries.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is a high-performance thermal imaging camera that is capable of capturing images with a resolution of 640×512 pixels. This camera is equipped with a 19mm lens that provides a wide field of view, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications, including search and rescue, firefighting, and industrial inspections.

One of the most significant improvements in the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is its frame rate. This camera can capture images at a rate of 9 frames per second, which is a significant improvement over the previous model’s frame rate of 7.5 frames per second. This improvement makes it easier for professionals to capture high-quality thermal images quickly, which is essential in many industries.

Another significant improvement in the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is its temperature range. This camera can detect temperatures ranging from -40°C to 550°C, which is a significant improvement over the previous model’s temperature range of -20°C to 150°C. This improvement makes it possible for professionals to use this camera in a wider range of applications, including those that require the detection of extremely high or low temperatures.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is also equipped with advanced features that make it easier for professionals to use. This camera is compatible with DJI’s Matrice 200 Series and Matrice 600 Pro drones, which are designed for use in industrial applications. The camera is also equipped with DJI’s Zenmuse technology, which provides advanced stabilization and image processing capabilities.

In addition to its advanced features, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is also designed to be durable and reliable. This camera is built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, high winds, and heavy rain. It is also equipped with a vibration damping system that helps to reduce the effects of vibrations on image quality.

Overall, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 19mm is an excellent choice for professionals in various industries who require high-quality thermal imaging capabilities. This camera offers improved performance and features that make it easier for professionals to capture high-quality thermal images quickly and accurately. Its advanced features, durability, and reliability make it an excellent investment for professionals who require the best in thermal imaging technology.