The Bushnell Banner 2 6-18×50 Riflescope DOA QBR Illuminated is a high-quality riflescope that has been designed to provide shooters with a clear and accurate view of their target. This scope is ideal for hunters, target shooters, and anyone who needs a reliable and durable riflescope that can perform in a variety of conditions.

One of the standout features of the Bushnell Banner 2 6-18×50 Riflescope DOA QBR Illuminated is its illuminated reticle. This feature allows shooters to see their target clearly in low-light conditions, making it easier to take accurate shots. The reticle is also designed to be easy to use, with a simple crosshair design that is easy to line up with your target.

Another great feature of this riflescope is its magnification range. With a magnification range of 6-18x, this scope is versatile enough to be used for a variety of shooting applications. Whether you are shooting at close range or long range, this scope has the magnification you need to get the job done.

The Bushnell Banner 2 6-18×50 Riflescope DOA QBR Illuminated is also built to last. It is made from high-quality materials that are designed to withstand the rigors of hunting and shooting. The scope is also waterproof, fog proof, and shockproof, making it a reliable choice for shooters who need a scope that can perform in any conditions.

One thing to keep in mind when using this riflescope is that it does require some adjustment to get the best results. The reticle may need to be adjusted to match the distance of your target, and the magnification may need to be adjusted to get the best view of your target. However, once you have made these adjustments, you should be able to take accurate shots with ease.

Overall, the Bushnell Banner 2 6-18×50 Riflescope DOA QBR Illuminated is a great choice for anyone who needs a reliable and accurate riflescope. With its illuminated reticle, versatile magnification range, and durable construction, this scope is sure to provide years of reliable service. Whether you are a hunter, target shooter, or just someone who enjoys shooting, this riflescope is definitely worth considering.