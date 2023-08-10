5 Reasons Why You Need the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro is a must-have accessory for any professional or amateur drone photographer. This filter set offers a range of neutral density (ND) filters that help you capture stunning aerial footage in any lighting condition. Here are five reasons why you need the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

1. Better Exposure Control

The ND filters in the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set allow you to control the amount of light that enters the camera lens. This is especially useful when shooting in bright sunlight, as it helps you avoid overexposure and achieve a more balanced exposure. With the ND filters, you can also use slower shutter speeds, which is essential for capturing motion blur in your footage.

2. Improved Color Saturation

The PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set also includes a polarizer filter, which helps reduce glare and reflections on water, glass, and other reflective surfaces. This filter also enhances color saturation, making your footage look more vibrant and colorful. The polarizer filter is especially useful when shooting landscapes, as it helps bring out the natural colors of the scenery.

3. Reduced Jello Effect

The ND filters in the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set also help reduce the jello effect, which is a common problem in drone footage. The jello effect is caused by the vibration of the drone’s motors, which can create a wobbly, jelly-like effect in your footage. The ND filters help reduce this effect by allowing you to use slower shutter speeds, which in turn reduces the amount of motion blur in your footage.

4. Easy to Use

The PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set is easy to use and install. The filters are designed to fit perfectly on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro camera lens, and they can be easily attached and removed as needed. The set also comes with a compact carrying case, which makes it easy to transport and store your filters when not in use.

5. Professional-Quality Footage

With the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set, you can capture professional-quality footage that is sure to impress. The ND filters allow you to achieve a more cinematic look in your footage, with smoother motion and better exposure control. The polarizer filter also helps enhance the colors and contrast in your footage, making it look more vibrant and dynamic.

In conclusion, the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro is an essential accessory for anyone who wants to capture stunning aerial footage. With its range of ND filters and polarizer filter, this set offers improved exposure control, color saturation, reduced jello effect, ease of use, and professional-quality footage. Whether you’re a professional drone photographer or an amateur enthusiast, the PolarPro Cinema Series Shutter Filter Set is a must-have accessory for your DJI Mavic 2 Pro.