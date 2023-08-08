Advantages of DJI Ronin 2 Fold-away Feet

DJI, the leading manufacturer of drones and camera stabilizers, has recently introduced a new feature for their Ronin 2 camera stabilizer: fold-away feet. This innovative addition has several advantages that make the Ronin 2 even more versatile and user-friendly.

Firstly, the fold-away feet allow for easier transportation and storage of the Ronin 2. Prior to this feature, users had to detach the feet from the stabilizer and store them separately, which was inconvenient and time-consuming. With the fold-away feet, the Ronin 2 can be easily packed into a carrying case without the need for additional disassembly.

Secondly, the fold-away feet provide greater stability when setting up the Ronin 2 on uneven surfaces. The feet can be adjusted to different angles, allowing the stabilizer to be placed on a variety of terrains without compromising its balance. This is particularly useful for outdoor shoots where the ground may be uneven or rocky.

Another advantage of the fold-away feet is that they can be easily replaced if damaged. In the past, if the feet of the Ronin 2 were damaged, the entire stabilizer would need to be sent in for repairs. With the fold-away feet, users can simply replace the damaged part themselves, saving time and money.

Furthermore, the fold-away feet make it easier to switch between different modes of operation. The Ronin 2 can be used in handheld mode, mounted on a vehicle, or attached to a crane. With the fold-away feet, users can quickly switch between these modes without having to detach or reattach the feet.

The fold-away feet also provide greater flexibility when it comes to camera placement. The feet can be adjusted to different heights, allowing for the camera to be positioned at different angles and heights. This is particularly useful for low-angle shots or shots that require the camera to be positioned higher than usual.

In addition to these practical advantages, the fold-away feet also add to the overall sleek and modern design of the Ronin 2. The feet fold neatly into the body of the stabilizer, giving it a streamlined appearance that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Overall, the addition of fold-away feet to the DJI Ronin 2 camera stabilizer is a significant improvement that enhances its usability and versatility. The ability to easily transport and store the stabilizer, adjust the feet for uneven terrain, replace damaged parts, switch between different modes of operation, and position the camera at different angles and heights make the Ronin 2 an even more valuable tool for filmmakers and videographers.