Yahsat and Thuraya Partnership for Satellite Communications Solutions

Yahsat, a leading satellite communications company, has announced a partnership with Thuraya, a mobile satellite services operator, to provide comprehensive satellite communications solutions to customers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

The partnership will combine Yahsat’s extensive satellite coverage and Thuraya’s expertise in mobile satellite services to offer a range of innovative solutions to businesses, governments, and individuals in remote and underserved areas.

Yahsat’s fleet of satellites covers more than 140 countries, providing reliable and secure connectivity to customers in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Thuraya, on the other hand, has a proven track record in delivering mobile satellite services to a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, maritime, and government.

The partnership will enable Yahsat and Thuraya to leverage their respective strengths to offer end-to-end satellite communications solutions that meet the needs of customers in various sectors. The solutions will include voice, data, and video services, as well as IoT and M2M connectivity.

One of the key benefits of the partnership is that it will enable customers to access a wider range of satellite communications solutions from a single provider. This will simplify the procurement process and reduce the complexity of managing multiple vendors.

The partnership will also enable Yahsat and Thuraya to offer more competitive pricing and flexible service plans, making satellite communications more accessible to a broader range of customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat, said: “We are excited to partner with Thuraya to offer our customers a comprehensive range of satellite communications solutions. This partnership will enable us to leverage our respective strengths to deliver innovative and reliable services to customers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.”

Meanwhile, Thuraya’s CEO, Ali Al Yahyaee, said: “We are delighted to partner with Yahsat to offer our customers a broader range of satellite communications solutions. This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and provide more value to our customers.”

The partnership comes at a time when demand for satellite communications solutions is growing rapidly, driven by the need for reliable and secure connectivity in remote and underserved areas. With the combined expertise of Yahsat and Thuraya, customers can expect to benefit from innovative and reliable solutions that meet their specific needs.

In conclusion, Yahsat’s partnership with Thuraya for satellite communications solutions is a significant development in the industry. The partnership will enable customers to access a wider range of solutions from a single provider, simplifying the procurement process and reducing complexity. With the combined expertise of Yahsat and Thuraya, customers can expect to benefit from innovative and reliable solutions that meet their specific needs.