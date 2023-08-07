Top Features of Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone

Autel Robotics has recently launched its latest drone, the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone. This drone is designed for enterprise-level applications and is equipped with some of the most advanced features in the market. In this article, we will discuss the top features of the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone.

The Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is equipped with a thermal camera that has a resolution of 640 x 512 pixels. This camera is capable of capturing high-quality thermal images and videos, making it ideal for search and rescue operations, firefighting, and other applications that require thermal imaging. The thermal camera is also equipped with a 30x digital zoom, which allows users to zoom in on specific areas of interest.

Another notable feature of the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is its ability to capture high-resolution images and videos. The drone is equipped with a 48-megapixel camera that can capture 8K videos at 25 frames per second. This camera is also capable of capturing 48-megapixel still images, making it ideal for applications that require high-resolution images.

The Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is also equipped with a 360-degree obstacle avoidance system. This system uses 19 sensors to detect obstacles in all directions, allowing the drone to avoid collisions and fly safely in complex environments. The obstacle avoidance system also allows the drone to fly in GPS-denied environments, making it ideal for indoor applications.

In addition to its advanced features, the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is also designed for ease of use. The drone is equipped with a 7.9-inch OLED screen that displays real-time images and videos from the drone’s cameras. The screen also displays telemetry data, such as altitude, speed, and battery life, making it easy for users to monitor the drone’s performance.

The Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is also equipped with a long battery life. The drone can fly for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, making it ideal for applications that require extended flight times. The drone also comes with two batteries, allowing users to swap out batteries and continue flying without interruption.

Finally, the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is designed for durability. The drone is made from high-quality materials and is designed to withstand harsh environments. The drone is also equipped with a weather-resistant design, allowing it to fly in rain, snow, and other adverse weather conditions.

In conclusion, the Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3 Drone is a highly advanced drone that is designed for enterprise-level applications. The drone is equipped with a thermal camera, high-resolution camera, obstacle avoidance system, and other advanced features that make it ideal for a wide range of applications. The drone is also designed for ease of use, long battery life, and durability, making it a reliable tool for professionals in various industries.