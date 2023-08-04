5 Reasons Why You Need Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions for DJI Mavic Mini / DJI Mini 2 (P-12A-012)

DJI Mavic Mini and DJI Mini 2 are two of the most popular drones in the market today. They are compact, lightweight, and easy to fly, making them ideal for both beginners and professionals. However, one common issue that users face with these drones is their low ground clearance. This can make takeoff and landing difficult, especially on uneven surfaces. To solve this problem, Pgytech has introduced the Landing Gear Extensions for DJI Mavic Mini / DJI Mini 2 (P-12A-012). Here are five reasons why you need these extensions.

1. Improved Stability

The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions provide your DJI Mavic Mini or DJI Mini 2 with a higher ground clearance, which improves its stability during takeoff and landing. With the extensions, your drone will be less likely to tip over or get damaged when landing on uneven surfaces. This is particularly useful when flying in areas with tall grass, rocks, or other obstacles.

2. Protection for Your Drone

The Landing Gear Extensions also provide additional protection for your drone’s camera and gimbal. With the extensions, your drone will be lifted off the ground, reducing the risk of damage to the camera and gimbal during takeoff and landing. This is especially important if you are flying in areas with debris or other hazards that could damage your drone.

3. Easy to Install

The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions are easy to install and do not require any tools. Simply snap them onto the legs of your DJI Mavic Mini or DJI Mini 2, and you’re ready to go. The extensions are also lightweight and do not add any significant weight to your drone, so you can still enjoy the same flight time and performance as before.

4. Better Aerial Photography

The higher ground clearance provided by the Landing Gear Extensions also allows for better aerial photography. With the extensions, your drone’s camera will be able to capture more of the scenery below, without the legs getting in the way. This is particularly useful when flying over water, as it allows you to capture more of the reflections and patterns on the surface.

5. Affordable and Durable

The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions are affordable and durable, making them a great investment for any DJI Mavic Mini or DJI Mini 2 owner. The extensions are made from high-quality materials that are designed to withstand the rigors of flying, and they come with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

In conclusion, the Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions for DJI Mavic Mini / DJI Mini 2 (P-12A-012) are a must-have accessory for anyone who owns these drones. They provide improved stability, protection for your drone, easy installation, better aerial photography, and affordability. With these extensions, you can take your drone flying experience to the next level and capture stunning aerial footage with ease.