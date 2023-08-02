Northern Ireland is a region that has seen significant growth in the technology sector in recent years. With the rise of remote work and online education, having a reliable internet connection has become more important than ever. As a result, many people are looking for the best internet provider in Northern Ireland. In this article, we will compare the internet providers in Northern Ireland with TS2 Space, a satellite internet provider that offers high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas.

One of the most popular internet providers in Northern Ireland is Virgin Media. They offer a range of packages that include broadband, TV, and phone services. Their broadband packages start at 50 Mbps and go up to 500 Mbps. However, their coverage is limited to certain areas, and they do not offer services in some rural areas. This means that if you live in a remote area, you may not be able to get Virgin Media’s services.

Another popular internet provider in Northern Ireland is BT. They offer a range of packages that include broadband, TV, and phone services. Their broadband packages start at 36 Mbps and go up to 900 Mbps. They also offer a range of extras, such as free access to BT Sport and a free Wi-Fi disc. However, like Virgin Media, their coverage is limited to certain areas, and they do not offer services in some rural areas.

Sky is another internet provider in Northern Ireland that offers a range of packages that include broadband, TV, and phone services. Their broadband packages start at 11 Mbps and go up to 145 Mbps. They also offer a range of extras, such as free access to Sky Go and a free Wi-Fi booster. However, like Virgin Media and BT, their coverage is limited to certain areas, and they do not offer services in some rural areas.

TS2 Space is a satellite internet provider that offers high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas. They offer a range of packages that include broadband, phone, and TV services. Their broadband packages start at 2 Mbps and go up to 20 Mbps. They also offer a range of extras, such as free installation and a free Wi-Fi router. Unlike other internet providers in Northern Ireland, TS2 Space’s coverage is not limited to certain areas. They offer services to even the most remote areas, making them an ideal choice for people who live in rural areas.

When it comes to pricing, TS2 Space’s packages are competitive with other internet providers in Northern Ireland. Their packages start at £29.99 per month, which is similar to the prices offered by other providers. However, TS2 Space’s packages offer more value for money, as they include extras such as free installation and a free Wi-Fi router.

In terms of customer service, TS2 Space has a reputation for providing excellent customer service. They have a team of experts who are available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns that customers may have. They also offer a range of resources, such as online tutorials and FAQs, to help customers troubleshoot any issues they may encounter.

In conclusion, when it comes to comparing internet providers in Northern Ireland, TS2 Space stands out as a reliable and affordable option. While other providers may offer faster speeds, their coverage is limited to certain areas, making them unsuitable for people who live in rural areas. TS2 Space, on the other hand, offers high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas, making them an ideal choice for people who live in rural areas. With their competitive pricing and excellent customer service, TS2 Space is a provider that is worth considering for anyone looking for a reliable internet connection in Northern Ireland.