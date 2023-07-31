Review of Starlink and TS2 Space

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on the internet, it’s important to have access to reliable and fast internet options. For those living in rural areas or places with limited infrastructure, satellite internet providers can be a viable solution. In this article, we’ll review two popular satellite internet providers: Starlink and TS2 Space.

Starlink, owned by SpaceX, is a relatively new player in the satellite internet market. It aims to provide high-speed internet to areas where traditional internet options are limited or non-existent. Starlink uses a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide internet access to its customers.

One of the main advantages of Starlink is its speed. It claims to offer speeds of up to 150 Mbps, which is faster than many traditional internet options. Additionally, Starlink’s latency is lower than other satellite providers, which means that it can offer a more responsive internet experience.

Another advantage of Starlink is its ease of use. Customers can order a Starlink kit online, which includes a satellite dish, modem, and cables. The kit can be easily installed by the customer, without the need for professional installation.

However, there are some downsides to Starlink. Firstly, it’s still in beta testing, which means that it’s not widely available yet. Additionally, the cost of the service is relatively high compared to other satellite providers. Finally, the satellite dish required for Starlink is quite large, which may be a concern for some customers.

TS2 Space, on the other hand, is a more established satellite internet provider. It offers a range of internet options, including broadband, VSAT, and mobile satellite internet. TS2 Space uses geostationary satellites to provide internet access to its customers.

One of the advantages of TS2 Space is its flexibility. It offers a range of internet options, which means that customers can choose the option that best suits their needs. Additionally, TS2 Space offers a range of packages, which means that customers can choose the package that best fits their budget.

Another advantage of TS2 Space is its reliability. It has a network of redundant satellite links, which means that if one satellite fails, the network can switch to another satellite without interruption to the customer’s internet service.

However, there are some downsides to TS2 Space. Firstly, its speed is lower than Starlink’s, with a maximum speed of around 30 Mbps. Additionally, its latency is higher than Starlink’s, which means that it may not offer as responsive an internet experience. Finally, TS2 Space requires professional installation, which may be a concern for some customers.

In conclusion, both Starlink and TS2 Space offer viable satellite internet options for those living in areas with limited infrastructure. Starlink offers high-speed internet with low latency, but is still in beta testing and has a relatively high cost. TS2 Space offers a range of internet options with a reliable network, but has lower speeds and higher latency. Ultimately, the choice between the two providers will depend on the customer’s individual needs and budget.