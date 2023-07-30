Everything You Need to Know About DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan, which provides comprehensive coverage for your DJI drone for up to two years. This plan is an extension of the DJI Care Refresh program, which was launched in 2016 and has been a popular choice among drone enthusiasts.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is designed to provide peace of mind to drone owners, as it covers accidental damage to the drone, including collisions, water damage, and other incidents. The plan also covers the drone’s gimbal and camera, which are often the most expensive components of the drone.

One of the key features of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is the Action 2 code, which is a unique code that is provided to the customer when they purchase the plan. This code is essential for making a claim under the plan, and it must be entered into the DJI Care Refresh website when making a claim.

To make a claim under the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan, the customer must first contact DJI’s customer support team and provide them with the Action 2 code. The customer support team will then guide the customer through the claims process, which typically involves sending the damaged drone to DJI for repair or replacement.

It is important to note that the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan does not cover intentional damage to the drone, such as damage caused by reckless flying or flying in restricted airspace. The plan also does not cover lost or stolen drones, so it is important to take precautions to prevent theft or loss of the drone.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is available for a wide range of DJI drones, including the Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Pro, Phantom 4 Pro, and many others. The cost of the plan varies depending on the drone model, but it typically ranges from $49 to $199.

In addition to the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan, DJI also offers a DJI Care Refresh+ plan, which provides even more comprehensive coverage for your DJI drone. The DJI Care Refresh+ plan covers accidental damage, as well as damage caused by water, fire, and other natural disasters. The plan also covers lost or stolen drones, and it provides a free drone replacement within the first year of coverage.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is an excellent choice for drone owners who want to protect their investment and ensure that their drone is covered in the event of accidental damage. The plan is easy to purchase and use, and it provides comprehensive coverage for up to two years. With the Action 2 code, making a claim is simple and straightforward, and DJI’s customer support team is always available to assist with any questions or concerns.