How to Install DJI Inspire 2 Landing Gear Mounting Piece (1pcs)

DJI Inspire 2 is a popular drone among professional photographers and videographers. It is known for its advanced features and high-quality camera. However, like any other drone, it requires maintenance and replacement of parts from time to time. One such part is the landing gear mounting piece. In this article, we will discuss how to install the DJI Inspire 2 landing gear mounting piece (1pcs).

Before we dive into the installation process, let’s first understand what the landing gear mounting piece is and why it is important. The landing gear mounting piece is a small but crucial component that attaches the landing gear to the drone’s body. It provides stability and support to the drone during takeoff and landing. Without it, the drone’s landing gear would be loose and wobbly, which could lead to accidents and damage to the drone.

Now, let’s move on to the installation process. The first step is to gather all the necessary tools and equipment. You will need a screwdriver, the DJI Inspire 2 landing gear mounting piece (1pcs), and the drone itself. Make sure that the drone is turned off and the battery is removed before you start the installation process.

Next, locate the landing gear on the drone’s body. You will see four screws that hold the landing gear in place. Use the screwdriver to remove these screws and carefully detach the landing gear from the drone’s body. Be gentle and make sure not to damage any other components of the drone.

Once you have removed the landing gear, you will see the old landing gear mounting piece attached to it. Use the screwdriver to remove this piece and discard it. Now, take the new DJI Inspire 2 landing gear mounting piece (1pcs) and attach it to the landing gear using the screws provided. Make sure that the screws are tightened properly and the mounting piece is securely attached to the landing gear.

Now, it’s time to attach the landing gear back to the drone’s body. Carefully align the landing gear with the holes on the drone’s body and use the screwdriver to attach it back in place. Make sure that the screws are tightened properly and the landing gear is securely attached to the drone’s body.

Finally, turn on the drone and check if the landing gear is working properly. Take the drone for a test flight and make sure that it is stable and balanced during takeoff and landing. If everything looks good, then congratulations, you have successfully installed the DJI Inspire 2 landing gear mounting piece (1pcs).

In conclusion, the DJI Inspire 2 landing gear mounting piece (1pcs) is a small but important component that provides stability and support to the drone during takeoff and landing. Installing it is a simple process that can be done with basic tools and equipment. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily replace the old mounting piece with a new one and ensure that your drone is working properly.