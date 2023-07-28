Drones have revolutionized the world of photography and videography, allowing us to capture stunning aerial shots that were once impossible. With the increasing popularity of drones, there are now countless options available on the market, making it difficult to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will provide a guide to the top 10 drones with cameras for aerial photography and videography.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the most popular drones on the market, and for good reason. It features a Hasselblad camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, allowing for stunning 4K video and 20-megapixel photos. It also has a 3-axis gimbal for smooth and stable footage, and a range of up to 8km.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is another popular option for aerial photography and videography. It features a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 7km.

3. DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a compact and lightweight drone that packs a punch. It features a 48-megapixel camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 10km.

4. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone with a 48-megapixel camera and a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. It can shoot 8K video at 25fps or 4K video at 60fps, and has a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage. It also has a range of up to 9km.

5. DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is a compact and affordable drone that is perfect for beginners. It features a 12-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 10km.

6. Parrot Anafi

The Parrot Anafi is a lightweight and portable drone that is perfect for travel. It features a 21-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 4km.

7. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a hexacopter drone that features a 20-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and retractable landing gear for 360-degree camera movement. It has a range of up to 1.6km.

8. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone that is perfect for commercial use. It features a 20-megapixel camera capable of shooting 5.2K video at 30fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 7km.

9. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a drone that is designed for professional use. It features a 16-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 5km.

10. DJI Phantom 3 Professional

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional is an older model, but it is still a great option for aerial photography and videography. It features a 12-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps. It also has a 3-axis gimbal and a range of up to 2km.

In conclusion, there are countless options available when it comes to drones with cameras for aerial photography and videography. The key is to choose the right one for your needs and budget. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, there is a drone out there that will suit your needs. We hope this guide has helped you in your search for the perfect drone.