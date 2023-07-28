Benefits of Inmarsat European Aviation Network for Air Traffic Management

The Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN) is a joint venture between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom that aims to provide high-speed internet access to passengers flying over Europe. However, the benefits of the EAN go beyond just providing internet access. The EAN is also a key enabler of next-generation air traffic management (ATM) systems.

One of the key benefits of the EAN for ATM is its ability to provide real-time data to air traffic controllers. The EAN uses a combination of satellite and ground-based networks to provide high-speed internet access to aircraft. This means that aircraft can transmit data to air traffic controllers in real-time, allowing controllers to make more informed decisions about routing and airspace management.

Another benefit of the EAN for ATM is its ability to support the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in commercial airspace. UAVs are becoming increasingly popular for a variety of applications, including surveying, inspection, and delivery. However, the use of UAVs in commercial airspace is currently limited due to concerns about safety and the ability to manage UAV traffic. The EAN can help address these concerns by providing real-time data on UAV location and flight paths to air traffic controllers.

The EAN can also help improve the efficiency of air traffic management systems. By providing real-time data on aircraft location and flight paths, the EAN can help air traffic controllers identify and resolve potential conflicts more quickly. This can help reduce delays and improve the overall efficiency of the air traffic management system.

In addition to these benefits, the EAN can also help improve safety in the aviation industry. By providing real-time data on aircraft location and flight paths, the EAN can help air traffic controllers identify potential safety hazards and take action to prevent accidents. This can help reduce the number of accidents in the aviation industry and improve overall safety.

Overall, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a key enabler of next-generation air traffic management systems. Its ability to provide real-time data on aircraft location and flight paths, support the use of UAVs in commercial airspace, improve the efficiency of air traffic management systems, and improve safety in the aviation industry make it an essential tool for the future of air traffic management. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, the EAN will play an increasingly important role in ensuring safe and efficient air travel for passengers around the world.