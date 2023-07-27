Comparison of Satellite Internet Providers in Hungary

Satellite internet has become a popular option for those living in rural areas or areas where traditional broadband services are not available. In Hungary, there are several satellite internet providers to choose from, each with their own prices, services, and packages. In this article, we will compare the top satellite internet providers in Hungary.

The first provider we will look at is Telenor. Telenor offers satellite internet packages starting at 10 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speeds. Their packages include a monthly data allowance ranging from 20 GB to 100 GB, with the option to purchase additional data if needed. Telenor also offers a free modem and installation with their packages. Their prices range from 14,990 HUF to 29,990 HUF per month.

Next, we have Invitel. Invitel offers satellite internet packages starting at 10 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speeds. Their packages include a monthly data allowance ranging from 20 GB to 100 GB, with the option to purchase additional data if needed. Invitel also offers a free modem and installation with their packages. Their prices range from 14,990 HUF to 29,990 HUF per month.

Another provider to consider is DIGI. DIGI offers satellite internet packages starting at 10 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speeds. Their packages include a monthly data allowance ranging from 20 GB to 100 GB, with the option to purchase additional data if needed. DIGI also offers a free modem and installation with their packages. Their prices range from 14,990 HUF to 29,990 HUF per month.

Lastly, we have UPC. UPC offers satellite internet packages starting at 10 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speeds. Their packages include a monthly data allowance ranging from 20 GB to 100 GB, with the option to purchase additional data if needed. UPC also offers a free modem and installation with their packages. Their prices range from 14,990 HUF to 29,990 HUF per month.

When comparing these providers, it is important to consider not only the price but also the quality of service and customer support. Telenor, Invitel, DIGI, and UPC all offer similar packages and prices, but their customer support and quality of service may differ.

In terms of customer support, Telenor and Invitel have both received positive reviews for their helpful and responsive customer service teams. DIGI and UPC have received mixed reviews, with some customers reporting long wait times and unhelpful representatives.

When it comes to quality of service, all four providers offer reliable and fast internet speeds. However, some customers have reported slower speeds during peak usage times with DIGI and UPC.

Overall, when choosing a satellite internet provider in Hungary, it is important to consider all factors including price, customer support, and quality of service. Telenor and Invitel have received positive reviews in all areas, while DIGI and UPC have received mixed reviews. It is recommended to research each provider thoroughly and read customer reviews before making a decision.