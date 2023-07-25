Introduction to Inmarsat European Aviation Network

Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN) is a joint venture between Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, and Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. The EAN is a powerful tool for real-time flight tracking and monitoring, providing seamless connectivity for passengers and crew while in-flight.

The EAN is a unique solution that combines satellite and ground-based networks to provide high-speed, reliable, and secure connectivity to aircraft flying over Europe. The network uses Inmarsat’s satellite technology to provide coverage over water and remote areas, while Deutsche Telekom’s ground-based network provides coverage over land.

The EAN is designed to meet the growing demand for in-flight connectivity, which has become an essential part of the passenger experience. With the EAN, passengers can stay connected to the internet, send and receive emails, and make phone calls while in-flight. The network also provides a range of entertainment options, including streaming movies and TV shows.

The EAN is not just about passenger connectivity. It also provides real-time flight tracking and monitoring, which is critical for the safety and efficiency of air travel. The network enables airlines to track their aircraft in real-time, monitor their performance, and receive alerts in case of any issues.

The EAN is a game-changer for the aviation industry, providing a range of benefits for airlines, passengers, and air traffic control. For airlines, the network offers a cost-effective solution for in-flight connectivity and real-time flight tracking. It also enables airlines to improve their operational efficiency by providing real-time data on their aircraft’s performance.

For passengers, the EAN provides a seamless in-flight experience, allowing them to stay connected to the internet and enjoy a range of entertainment options. It also provides peace of mind, knowing that their flight is being tracked and monitored in real-time.

For air traffic control, the EAN provides a valuable tool for managing air traffic and ensuring the safety of flights. The network enables air traffic controllers to track aircraft in real-time, monitor their performance, and receive alerts in case of any issues.

The EAN has already been adopted by several airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling. These airlines have reported significant improvements in their in-flight connectivity and operational efficiency since adopting the network.

In conclusion, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a powerful tool for real-time flight tracking and monitoring. It provides seamless connectivity for passengers and crew while in-flight, and enables airlines to improve their operational efficiency and safety. The network is a game-changer for the aviation industry, and its adoption by several airlines is a testament to its effectiveness. With the EAN, the future of in-flight connectivity and real-time flight tracking looks bright.