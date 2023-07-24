Viasat, a global communications company, has announced its plans to expand its ground station infrastructure to support its growing satellite fleet. The company’s ground station infrastructure expansion plan is aimed at providing enhanced coverage and connectivity to its customers across the globe.

The expansion plan includes the construction of new ground stations and the upgrade of existing ones. Viasat plans to build new ground stations in strategic locations around the world to improve coverage and reduce latency. The company also plans to upgrade its existing ground stations to support its latest satellite technology and provide better connectivity to its customers.

Viasat’s ground station infrastructure expansion plan is part of the company’s broader strategy to provide high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet connectivity to underserved and unserved communities around the world. The company’s satellite fleet, which includes the ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3 satellites, provides internet connectivity to residential, commercial, and government customers.

The ViaSat-2 satellite, launched in 2017, provides high-speed internet connectivity to customers in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and parts of South America. The satellite has a capacity of 300 gigabits per second and covers an area of 7.5 million square miles. The ViaSat-3 satellite, which is currently under construction, will provide global coverage and have a capacity of up to 1 terabit per second.

Viasat’s ground station infrastructure expansion plan will enable the company to maximize the potential of its satellite fleet and provide better connectivity to its customers. The new ground stations will be equipped with the latest technology and will be designed to meet the specific needs of each region. The upgraded ground stations will also support the latest satellite technology and provide better connectivity to customers.

The expansion plan will also enable Viasat to offer new services to its customers. The company plans to offer managed Wi-Fi services to residential customers and enterprise-grade connectivity solutions to businesses. The new services will be supported by Viasat’s ground station infrastructure and will provide customers with high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet connectivity.

Viasat’s ground station infrastructure expansion plan is expected to create new job opportunities in the regions where the new ground stations will be built. The company plans to hire local talent and work with local partners to build and operate the new ground stations. This will not only create jobs but also help to stimulate economic growth in these regions.

In conclusion, Viasat’s ground station infrastructure expansion plan is a significant step towards providing high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet connectivity to underserved and unserved communities around the world. The new ground stations and upgraded existing ones will enable the company to maximize the potential of its satellite fleet and provide better connectivity to its customers. The expansion plan will also create new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the regions where the new ground stations will be built. Viasat’s commitment to expanding its ground station infrastructure is a testament to its dedication to providing innovative solutions to its customers and improving the lives of people around the world.