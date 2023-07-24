Tooway and Eutelsat Partnership for Improved Satellite Internet Coverage

Tooway, a leading provider of satellite internet services, has recently announced a partnership with Eutelsat, a global satellite operator, to enhance satellite internet coverage across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This partnership aims to provide high-speed internet access to areas that are currently underserved by traditional broadband providers.

The partnership will utilize Eutelsat’s KA-SAT satellite, which is specifically designed for high-speed broadband services. This satellite has a capacity of 90 Gbps and covers a vast area of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. By leveraging this satellite, Tooway will be able to provide high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas.

One of the key benefits of this partnership is that it will enable Tooway to offer faster internet speeds to its customers. Currently, Tooway’s satellite internet service offers speeds of up to 50 Mbps, which is already faster than many traditional broadband services. However, with the new partnership, Tooway will be able to offer speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which is more than enough for most households and small businesses.

Another benefit of this partnership is that it will enable Tooway to expand its coverage area. Currently, Tooway’s satellite internet service is available in most parts of Europe, but there are still some areas that are not covered. With the new partnership, Tooway will be able to expand its coverage area to include more remote and underserved areas.

The partnership between Tooway and Eutelsat is also good news for customers who are looking for an alternative to traditional broadband providers. Many rural areas are underserved by traditional broadband providers, and satellite internet is often the only option. However, satellite internet has traditionally been slower and more expensive than traditional broadband. With the new partnership, Tooway will be able to offer faster and more affordable internet access to these areas.

In addition to providing high-speed internet access, Tooway’s satellite internet service also offers other benefits. For example, it is not affected by distance from the exchange, which means that customers in remote areas can enjoy the same speeds as those in urban areas. It is also not affected by bad weather, which can be a problem for traditional broadband services.

Overall, the partnership between Tooway and Eutelsat is a positive development for customers who are looking for high-speed internet access in remote and underserved areas. By leveraging Eutelsat’s KA-SAT satellite, Tooway will be able to offer faster and more affordable internet access to these areas. This partnership is also good news for customers who are looking for an alternative to traditional broadband providers, as satellite internet is often the only option in rural areas.

In conclusion, the partnership between Tooway and Eutelsat is a significant development in the satellite internet industry. By leveraging Eutelsat’s KA-SAT satellite, Tooway will be able to offer faster and more affordable internet access to remote and underserved areas. This partnership is good news for customers who are looking for an alternative to traditional broadband providers, as satellite internet is often the only option in rural areas. With the new partnership, Tooway is well-positioned to become a leading provider of satellite internet services in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.