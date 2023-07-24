5 Ways to Use DJI Tello Educational Drone in the Classroom

DJI Tello Educational Drone: 5 Ways to Use it in the Classroom

Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. They offer a unique perspective on the world and can be used for a variety of purposes. One of the most exciting applications of drones is in education. The DJI Tello Educational Drone is a great tool for teachers looking to engage their students in STEM subjects. Here are five ways to use the DJI Tello Educational Drone in the classroom.

1. Teach Coding

The DJI Tello Educational Drone is a great way to teach coding. The drone can be programmed using Scratch, a visual programming language developed by MIT. Students can use Scratch to create programs that control the drone’s flight path, speed, and altitude. This is a great way to introduce students to the basics of coding and to help them develop problem-solving skills.

2. Explore Science

The DJI Tello Educational Drone can be used to explore science in a variety of ways. For example, students can use the drone to study weather patterns or to collect data on the environment. The drone can also be used to study physics, such as the principles of flight and aerodynamics. This is a great way to make science more engaging and to help students see the real-world applications of what they are learning.

3. Enhance Geography Lessons

The DJI Tello Educational Drone can be used to enhance geography lessons. Students can use the drone to explore different parts of the world and to study different landscapes. For example, they can use the drone to study the geography of a particular region or to explore different types of terrain. This is a great way to make geography more interactive and to help students develop a better understanding of the world around them.

4. Develop Critical Thinking Skills

The DJI Tello Educational Drone can be used to develop critical thinking skills. For example, students can use the drone to solve problems, such as how to navigate through a maze or how to land the drone safely. This is a great way to help students develop their problem-solving skills and to encourage them to think creatively.

5. Foster Collaboration

The DJI Tello Educational Drone can be used to foster collaboration among students. For example, students can work together to program the drone or to solve problems related to its flight. This is a great way to encourage teamwork and to help students develop their communication skills.

In conclusion, the DJI Tello Educational Drone is a great tool for teachers looking to engage their students in STEM subjects. It can be used to teach coding, explore science, enhance geography lessons, develop critical thinking skills, and foster collaboration. By using the DJI Tello Educational Drone in the classroom, teachers can help their students develop important skills that will serve them well in the future.