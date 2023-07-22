How to Extend the Battery Life of Your DJI Ronin-S with the Battery Adapter

DJI Ronin-S is a popular gimbal stabilizer that is widely used by professional videographers and filmmakers. It is a powerful tool that helps capture smooth and stable footage, but it also requires a lot of power to operate. The battery life of the Ronin-S is limited, and it can be frustrating to have to stop filming to change the battery. Fortunately, DJI has come up with a solution to this problem – the Ronin-S Battery Adapter.

The Ronin-S Battery Adapter is a small accessory that attaches to the bottom of the Ronin-S. It allows you to use a standard Sony NP-F battery to power your gimbal, which can significantly extend the battery life of your Ronin-S. The adapter is easy to install and use, and it can save you a lot of time and hassle when you’re out filming.

One of the biggest advantages of the Ronin-S Battery Adapter is that it allows you to use a much larger battery than the one that comes with the Ronin-S. The standard Ronin-S battery has a capacity of 2400mAh, which can last for about 12 hours of continuous use. However, if you’re filming for an extended period of time, you may need more power than that. With the Battery Adapter, you can use a Sony NP-F battery with a capacity of up to 6600mAh, which can last for up to 32 hours of continuous use.

Another advantage of the Ronin-S Battery Adapter is that it is much more affordable than buying multiple Ronin-S batteries. The adapter itself costs around $50, and you can buy a Sony NP-F battery for around $30. This means that you can extend the battery life of your Ronin-S for a fraction of the cost of buying additional Ronin-S batteries.

Using the Ronin-S Battery Adapter is very simple. First, you need to attach the adapter to the bottom of your Ronin-S. Then, you need to connect the adapter to your Sony NP-F battery. Once the battery is connected, you can turn on your Ronin-S and start filming. The adapter has a built-in LED indicator that shows you the battery level, so you can easily monitor how much power you have left.

One thing to keep in mind when using the Ronin-S Battery Adapter is that it adds some weight to your gimbal. The adapter itself weighs around 200g, and the Sony NP-F battery can weigh up to 300g. This means that your Ronin-S will be heavier and may be more difficult to handle. However, if you’re used to working with heavier equipment, this shouldn’t be a problem.

In conclusion, the Ronin-S Battery Adapter is a great accessory for anyone who uses the DJI Ronin-S gimbal stabilizer. It allows you to extend the battery life of your Ronin-S, which can save you time and hassle when you’re out filming. The adapter is easy to install and use, and it is much more affordable than buying multiple Ronin-S batteries. If you’re looking for a way to get more power out of your Ronin-S, the Battery Adapter is definitely worth considering.