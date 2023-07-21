Starlink’s Satellite Internet Service in Cherkasy

Cherkasy, a city in central Ukraine, has recently become a hub for satellite internet services. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet, satellite internet providers have been expanding their services to reach remote areas where traditional internet services are not available. Among the providers, Starlink and TS2 Space have emerged as the most popular choices for Cherkasy residents.

Starlink, a satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, has been making headlines since its launch in 2018. The company aims to provide high-speed internet to remote areas of the world through a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. In Cherkasy, Starlink has gained popularity due to its fast internet speeds and low latency. The company claims to offer speeds of up to 150 Mbps, which is significantly faster than traditional satellite internet services.

Starlink’s service in Cherkasy is available through a small satellite dish that is installed on the customer’s property. The dish connects to the Starlink satellite network, which provides internet access to the customer’s home or business. The service is currently available to a limited number of customers in Cherkasy, but the company plans to expand its coverage in the coming months.

While Starlink’s service has been well-received in Cherkasy, it is not without its drawbacks. The cost of the service is relatively high compared to traditional internet services, and the initial setup cost can be expensive. Additionally, the service is still in its early stages, and there have been reports of outages and connectivity issues.

Another popular satellite internet provider in Cherkasy is TS2 Space. The company offers a range of satellite internet services, including broadband internet, VSAT, and mobile satellite services. TS2 Space’s services are available in remote areas where traditional internet services are not available, making it a popular choice for rural residents in Cherkasy.

TS2 Space’s broadband internet service offers speeds of up to 30 Mbps, which is slower than Starlink’s service but still faster than traditional satellite internet services. The company’s VSAT service is designed for businesses and offers high-speed internet connectivity for remote offices and locations. TS2 Space’s mobile satellite services are designed for use in remote areas where traditional cellular networks are not available.

In addition to Starlink and TS2 Space, there are several other satellite internet providers operating in Cherkasy. These providers offer a range of services, including broadband internet, VSAT, and mobile satellite services. While the cost of these services can be high, they provide a reliable internet connection in areas where traditional internet services are not available.

Overall, the satellite internet scene in Cherkasy is rapidly expanding, with more providers entering the market and existing providers expanding their services. While the cost of these services can be high, they provide a reliable internet connection in areas where traditional internet services are not available. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that satellite internet services will become more affordable and accessible, making them a viable option for more people in Cherkasy and beyond.