The EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is a high-performance rifle scope designed for precision shooting. This scope is equipped with advanced features that make it an ideal choice for hunters, competitive shooters, and tactical professionals.

One of the key features of the EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is its first focal plane reticle. This means that the reticle remains in proportion to the target, regardless of the magnification level. This allows for more accurate ranging and holdovers at longer distances.

The TR3 reticle is designed in collaboration with Horus Vision, a leading manufacturer of long-range shooting solutions. The reticle features a grid pattern that allows for precise range estimation and windage corrections. The reticle also includes a range finder that can be used to estimate the distance to the target.

The EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is built to withstand harsh environments and extreme conditions. The scope is constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum and features a hard-anodized finish that provides superior durability and corrosion resistance. The scope is also waterproof and fog proof, ensuring clear visibility in any weather conditions.

The scope features a 50mm objective lens that provides a wide field of view and excellent light transmission. The lens is coated with EOTech’s proprietary XC High-Density Glass, which provides superior clarity and resolution. The scope also features a side focus knob that allows for quick and easy adjustments to the parallax.

The EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is also equipped with a zero stop elevation turret. This allows the shooter to quickly return to their zero setting after making adjustments for range or windage. The turret is easy to use and can be reset to zero without the need for tools.

The scope also features a locking diopter that allows the shooter to adjust the focus of the reticle to their individual eyesight. This ensures that the reticle is always in focus and provides maximum accuracy.

In conclusion, the EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is a high-performance rifle scope that is designed for precision shooting. The scope is equipped with advanced features that make it an ideal choice for hunters, competitive shooters, and tactical professionals. The TR3 reticle, first focal plane, and zero stop elevation turret are just a few of the features that make this scope stand out from the competition. If you are looking for a high-quality rifle scope that can help you take your shooting to the next level, the EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) is definitely worth considering.