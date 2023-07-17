OneWeb’s Partnership with AST to Bring High-Speed Internet to Maritime and Offshore Industries

OneWeb, a global communications company, has partnered with Applied Satellite Technology (AST) to provide high-speed internet to the maritime and offshore industries. This partnership aims to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable connectivity to those working at sea.

The maritime and offshore industries have long been plagued by poor connectivity, making it difficult for workers to communicate with their families and access critical information. OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which consists of 648 satellites, will provide high-speed internet to these industries, allowing for seamless communication and access to information.

AST, a leading provider of satellite communication services, will work with OneWeb to deliver this service to its customers. AST has a strong presence in the maritime and offshore industries, providing communication solutions to over 9,000 vessels worldwide. This partnership will allow AST to expand its offerings and provide its customers with faster and more reliable connectivity.

The partnership between OneWeb and AST comes at a time when the demand for high-speed internet in the maritime and offshore industries is increasing. With the rise of remote work and the need for real-time data, reliable connectivity has become essential for these industries. OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation provides a solution to this problem, offering high-speed internet that is not affected by weather conditions or other environmental factors.

OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation also has the potential to revolutionize the way the maritime and offshore industries operate. With access to real-time data, workers can make more informed decisions, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. The ability to communicate with onshore teams in real-time can also improve safety and emergency response times.

The partnership between OneWeb and AST is just the beginning of OneWeb’s plans to provide high-speed internet to the maritime and offshore industries. OneWeb has already launched 182 satellites and plans to launch the remaining 466 satellites by the end of 2022. This will provide global coverage and ensure that even the most remote areas have access to high-speed internet.

OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation also has the potential to provide internet connectivity to other industries, such as aviation and transportation. With its low latency and high-speed internet, OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation can provide a solution to the connectivity problems faced by these industries.

In conclusion, OneWeb’s partnership with AST to provide high-speed internet to the maritime and offshore industries is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide. With its LEO satellite constellation, OneWeb is providing a solution to the connectivity problems faced by these industries, improving communication, safety, and productivity. This partnership is just the beginning of OneWeb’s plans to provide high-speed internet to industries worldwide, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and communicate.