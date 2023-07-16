Understanding DJI Care Refresh and How to Use the RS2 Code

DJI Care Refresh is a service offered by DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, that provides customers with peace of mind when it comes to their drone investment. This service offers coverage for accidental damage to your drone, as well as a replacement service in case of a total loss. DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code is a new addition to this service that provides even more benefits to customers.

DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code is a new service that provides customers with extended coverage for their DJI RS2 gimbal. This service offers coverage for accidental damage to your gimbal, as well as a replacement service in case of a total loss. This service is available for purchase at the time of your initial purchase of the DJI RS2 gimbal or within 48 hours of activation.

The DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code is a great investment for those who use their DJI RS2 gimbal frequently and want to ensure that it is protected in case of accidental damage. This service provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their investment is protected and that they can continue to use their gimbal without worrying about the cost of repairs or replacement.

To use the DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code, customers must first purchase the service at the time of their initial purchase of the DJI RS2 gimbal or within 48 hours of activation. Once the service is purchased, customers will receive a code that they can use to activate the service on their DJI account.

To activate the DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code, customers must log in to their DJI account and enter the code in the designated field. Once the code is entered, the service will be activated, and customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of the service.

The DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code provides customers with two replacement units in case of a total loss, as well as coverage for accidental damage. This service is valid for one year from the date of activation and can be renewed annually.

In addition to the benefits of the DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code, customers can also take advantage of the DJI Care Refresh service for their other DJI products. This service provides coverage for accidental damage and a replacement service in case of a total loss for a variety of DJI products, including drones, gimbals, and cameras.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh+ RS2 code is a great investment for those who use their DJI RS2 gimbal frequently and want to ensure that it is protected in case of accidental damage. This service provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their investment is protected and that they can continue to use their gimbal without worrying about the cost of repairs or replacement. To use this service, customers must purchase the service at the time of their initial purchase of the DJI RS2 gimbal or within 48 hours of activation and activate the service on their DJI account using the provided code.