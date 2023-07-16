Satellite phones have become increasingly popular in Mauritius, especially for those who live or work in remote areas where traditional mobile networks are not available. These phones use satellites to connect to the network, making them a reliable communication tool in areas where other phones may not work. However, the cost of owning a satellite phone in Mauritius can be a significant investment.

The price of satellite phones in Mauritius varies depending on the brand and model. The most popular brands include Iridium, Thuraya, and Inmarsat. The cost of an Iridium satellite phone in Mauritius can range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, while a Thuraya phone can cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. Inmarsat phones are the most expensive, with prices ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000.

In addition to the cost of the phone itself, users must also consider the cost of a prepaid or postpaid plan. Prepaid plans are ideal for those who do not use their satellite phone frequently. These plans allow users to purchase airtime in advance, which can be used for calls, texts, and data. The cost of a prepaid plan in Mauritius can range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, depending on the amount of airtime purchased.

Postpaid plans are ideal for those who use their satellite phone frequently. These plans require users to pay a monthly fee, which includes a certain amount of airtime. Any additional usage is billed at a per-minute rate. The cost of a postpaid plan in Mauritius can range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, depending on the amount of airtime included in the plan.

For those who only need a satellite phone for a short period, rental options are available. Rental prices vary depending on the brand and model of the phone, as well as the length of the rental period. Rental prices for an Iridium phone in Mauritius can range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per day, while Thuraya phones can be rented for Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per day.

To use a satellite phone in Mauritius, users must also purchase a SIM card. These cards are specific to the brand of the phone and are required to connect to the network. The cost of a SIM card in Mauritius can range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, depending on the brand and model of the phone.

In conclusion, owning a satellite phone in Mauritius can be a significant investment. The cost of the phone itself, as well as the cost of a prepaid or postpaid plan, must be considered. Rental options are available for those who only need a satellite phone for a short period. Additionally, users must purchase a SIM card specific to the brand of the phone. Despite the cost, satellite phones are a reliable communication tool in areas where traditional mobile networks are not available.