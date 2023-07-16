How to Properly Connect and Use DJI Ronin 2 DC Power Cable

The DJI Ronin 2 is a popular camera stabilization system used by professional filmmakers and videographers. It is known for its versatility and ability to handle heavy camera setups. One of the essential components of the Ronin 2 is the DC power cable, which is used to power the system.

Connecting and using the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable is a straightforward process, but it is crucial to do it correctly to avoid any damage to the system or the camera. Here are the steps to follow when connecting and using the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable.

Step 1: Check the Power Requirements

Before connecting the DC power cable, it is essential to check the power requirements of the Ronin 2 and the camera. The Ronin 2 requires a 12-16V DC power source, while the camera may have different power requirements. It is crucial to ensure that the power source is compatible with both the Ronin 2 and the camera to avoid any damage.

Step 2: Connect the DC Power Cable to the Ronin 2

The DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable has two connectors, one for the Ronin 2 and the other for the power source. The connector for the Ronin 2 is located on the side of the system, near the battery compartment. To connect the DC power cable, insert the connector into the Ronin 2’s power input port until it clicks into place.

Step 3: Connect the DC Power Cable to the Power Source

The other end of the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable has a connector for the power source. The connector may vary depending on the power source used. For example, if using a V-mount battery, the connector will be a D-tap connector. If using an AC power adapter, the connector will be a standard AC plug.

To connect the DC power cable to the power source, insert the connector into the appropriate port until it clicks into place. Ensure that the power source is turned off before connecting the DC power cable.

Step 4: Power On the Ronin 2 and the Camera

Once the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable is connected to both the Ronin 2 and the power source, it is time to power on the system and the camera. Turn on the Ronin 2 by pressing and holding the power button until the LED lights turn on. Then, turn on the camera and check if it is receiving power from the Ronin 2.

Step 5: Monitor the Battery Level

When using the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable, it is crucial to monitor the battery level of the power source. The Ronin 2 has a built-in battery level indicator that shows the remaining battery life. It is essential to keep an eye on the battery level and recharge the power source when necessary.

In conclusion, the DJI Ronin 2 DC power cable is an essential component of the Ronin 2 camera stabilization system. Connecting and using the DC power cable is a straightforward process, but it is crucial to follow the steps correctly to avoid any damage to the system or the camera. By checking the power requirements, connecting the DC power cable to the Ronin 2 and the power source, powering on the system and the camera, and monitoring the battery level, users can ensure a smooth and safe operation of the Ronin 2.