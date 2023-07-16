DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its new enterprise product lineup, designed to cater to the specific needs of businesses. The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is one of the most advanced drones in this lineup, equipped with advanced features that make it an ideal solution for businesses that require aerial imaging and data collection.

The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is a compact and portable drone that can be easily transported to any location. It features a foldable design that makes it easy to store and transport, and it can be set up and ready to fly in just a few minutes. The drone is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera that can capture high-quality images and videos, and it also features a thermal imaging camera that can detect heat signatures from up to 20 meters away.

One of the key features of the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is its ability to fly in challenging environments. The drone is equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors that allow it to navigate around obstacles and avoid collisions. It also features a downward-facing sensor that helps it maintain a stable hover in indoor environments.

The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is also equipped with a range of intelligent flight modes that make it easy to capture complex shots. These include ActiveTrack, which allows the drone to follow a subject while avoiding obstacles, and QuickShot, which automatically captures cinematic shots with a single tap.

In addition to its advanced imaging capabilities, the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual also features a range of safety features that make it a reliable and safe solution for businesses. It is equipped with a GPS system that allows it to maintain a stable hover and return to its home point if it loses connection with the remote controller. It also features a range of fail-safe features, including low battery and return-to-home functions.

The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is compatible with a range of accessories that make it even more versatile. These include a spotlight, which can be used to illuminate dark areas, and a loudspeaker, which can be used to broadcast messages from the drone. It also features a modular design that allows businesses to customize the drone to their specific needs.

Overall, the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is an advanced aerial solution that is ideal for businesses that require high-quality imaging and data collection. Its compact and portable design, advanced imaging capabilities, and range of intelligent flight modes make it a versatile and reliable solution for a range of applications. Whether you’re a construction company looking to monitor a worksite, or a search and rescue team looking to locate missing persons, the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is an ideal solution that can help you get the job done quickly and efficiently.