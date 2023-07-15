Overview of AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 Night Vision Goggle

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is a high-performance device that has been designed to meet the needs of professionals in the field. It is a rugged and durable device that can withstand harsh environments and extreme weather conditions. The device is equipped with the latest technology and features that make it one of the best night vision goggles in the market.

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is equipped with a Gen 2+ image intensifier tube that provides clear and crisp images even in low light conditions. The device has a resolution of 45-51 lp/mm, which is higher than most other night vision goggles in the market. The device also has a built-in infrared illuminator that provides additional light in complete darkness.

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle has a magnification of 1x, which means that it provides a clear and wide field of view. The device has a diopter adjustment range of -6 to +2, which allows users to adjust the focus according to their individual needs. The device also has a manual gain control that allows users to adjust the brightness of the image according to the ambient light conditions.

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is a lightweight and compact device that can be easily carried around. The device weighs only 1.1 pounds and has dimensions of 6.5 x 4.5 x 3 inches. The device is also waterproof and can be submerged in water up to a depth of 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is equipped with a quick-release mount that allows users to attach and detach the device from their helmets or headgear quickly. The device also has a built-in low battery indicator that alerts users when the battery is running low. The device runs on a single CR123A battery that provides up to 40 hours of continuous use.

The AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is designed for professionals in the field who require a high-performance device that can withstand harsh environments and extreme weather conditions. The device is ideal for law enforcement officers, military personnel, and hunters who need to operate in low light conditions. The device is also suitable for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

In conclusion, the AGM WOLF-7 PRO NW1 night vision goggle is a high-performance device that provides clear and crisp images even in low light conditions. The device is equipped with the latest technology and features that make it one of the best night vision goggles in the market. The device is lightweight, compact, and waterproof, making it ideal for professionals in the field who require a rugged and durable device. The device is also suitable for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities.