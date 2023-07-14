Comparison of Satellite Internet Providers in Peru

Satellite Internet has become a popular option for those living in remote areas or places where traditional wired Internet is not available. In Peru, satellite Internet is gaining popularity as it provides reliable and fast Internet access to people living in remote areas. There are several satellite Internet providers in Peru, each offering different packages and services. In this article, we will compare the top satellite Internet providers in Peru, their prices, and services.

The first provider we will look at is HughesNet. HughesNet is one of the largest satellite Internet providers in the world and has been operating in Peru for several years. They offer a range of packages to suit different needs and budgets. Their basic package starts at S/ 149 per month and offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps. Their most expensive package costs S/ 499 per month and offers speeds of up to 30 Mbps. HughesNet also offers a range of additional services such as Wi-Fi installation and technical support.

The second provider we will look at is Viasat. Viasat is a relatively new player in the Peruvian market but has quickly gained popularity due to its fast and reliable Internet speeds. They offer three packages, with prices ranging from S/ 199 to S/ 399 per month. Their basic package offers speeds of up to 12 Mbps, while their most expensive package offers speeds of up to 30 Mbps. Viasat also offers a range of additional services such as Wi-Fi installation and technical support.

The third provider we will look at is Starlink. Starlink is a new entrant in the Peruvian market and has been generating a lot of buzz due to its high-speed Internet and low latency. They offer a single package that costs S/ 599 per month and offers speeds of up to 150 Mbps. While Starlink is more expensive than the other providers, it offers significantly faster Internet speeds and lower latency, making it ideal for online gaming and video conferencing.

When comparing these providers, it is important to consider factors such as speed, reliability, and additional services. HughesNet and Viasat offer similar speeds and prices, but Viasat has a slightly better reputation for reliability. Starlink, on the other hand, offers significantly faster Internet speeds but is more expensive than the other providers.

In terms of additional services, all three providers offer Wi-Fi installation and technical support. However, HughesNet and Viasat also offer additional services such as email hosting and online storage, which may be useful for some users.

It is also important to consider the coverage area of each provider. While all three providers offer satellite Internet, their coverage areas may differ. Before choosing a provider, it is important to check if they offer coverage in your area.

In conclusion, satellite Internet is a great option for those living in remote areas or places where traditional wired Internet is not available. In Peru, there are several satellite Internet providers to choose from, each offering different packages and services. When choosing a provider, it is important to consider factors such as speed, reliability, additional services, and coverage area. By doing so, you can find the provider that best suits your needs and budget.