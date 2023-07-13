Benefits of Using DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder for Inspire 2/Cendence

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, has recently released a new accessory for its Inspire 2 and Cendence remote controllers. The DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is a simple yet effective solution for those who want to use their mobile devices as a monitor while flying their drones.

One of the main benefits of using the DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is that it allows pilots to have a larger and more detailed view of their drone’s camera feed. By using a mobile device as a monitor, pilots can see more details in the footage they capture, which can be especially useful when shooting in 4K or higher resolutions. This can help pilots to capture more precise shots and to make better decisions while flying.

Another benefit of using the DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is that it allows pilots to use their mobile devices as a secondary control interface. By using a mobile device, pilots can access additional features and settings that are not available on the remote controller’s built-in screen. This can be especially useful for professional pilots who need to make quick adjustments to their drone’s settings while in flight.

The DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is also designed to be easy to use and install. The holder is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, and can be easily attached to the remote controller using the included mounting bracket. The holder is also adjustable, allowing pilots to position their mobile device at the optimal angle for viewing.

In addition to its practical benefits, the DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder also adds a level of convenience to flying a drone. By using a mobile device as a monitor, pilots can avoid the need to carry around a separate monitor or to use a small built-in screen. This can make flying more comfortable and enjoyable, especially for longer flights.

Overall, the DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is a valuable accessory for anyone who uses an Inspire 2 or Cendence remote controller. Its benefits include improved camera feed visibility, access to additional features and settings, ease of use and installation, and added convenience. Whether you are a professional pilot or a hobbyist, the DJI Remote Controller Mobile Device Holder is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to get the most out of their drone.