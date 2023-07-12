The use of drones in military operations has become increasingly popular in recent years. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have proven to be a valuable asset in a variety of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and even targeted strikes. However, drones have also been used in psychological operations (PSYOPs), which aim to influence the attitudes and behaviors of an enemy population. In Ukraine, the army has been using drones for PSYOPs since the beginning of the conflict with Russia in 2014.

The history of army drones in Ukrainian psychological operations dates back to the early days of the conflict. In 2014, Russian-backed separatists seized control of Crimea, a region of Ukraine. This led to a full-scale conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces were fighting against separatist rebels. The Ukrainian army quickly realized the potential of drones in this conflict, both for military purposes and for PSYOPs.

The first drones used by the Ukrainian army were small, commercially available quadcopters. These were used primarily for reconnaissance and surveillance, allowing Ukrainian forces to gather intelligence on enemy positions and movements. However, it soon became clear that drones could also be used for PSYOPs. By flying drones over enemy territory and dropping leaflets or broadcasting messages, the Ukrainian army could influence the attitudes and behaviors of the local population.

One of the earliest examples of drone-based PSYOPs in Ukraine was the use of a DJI Phantom drone to drop leaflets over separatist-held territory. The leaflets contained messages urging the local population to support the Ukrainian government and denounce the separatists. The drone was able to fly low and slow, dropping the leaflets in a precise location without risking the safety of Ukrainian soldiers.

Another example of drone-based PSYOPs in Ukraine was the use of a DJI Matrice 600 drone to broadcast messages over separatist-held territory. The drone was equipped with a loudspeaker and flew over enemy positions, broadcasting messages in Russian urging the local population to surrender and support the Ukrainian government. The drone was able to fly at a high altitude, making it difficult for separatist forces to shoot it down.

The use of drones in Ukrainian psychological operations has continued to evolve over the years. Today, the Ukrainian army uses a variety of drones for both military and PSYOP purposes. These include small quadcopters for reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as larger drones for dropping leaflets and broadcasting messages.

The use of drones in PSYOPs has proven to be effective in Ukraine. By using drones to deliver messages directly to the local population, the Ukrainian army has been able to influence attitudes and behaviors in a way that would not have been possible with traditional methods. Drones are also able to fly over enemy territory without risking the safety of Ukrainian soldiers, making them a valuable asset in this conflict.

In conclusion, the use of drones in Ukrainian psychological operations has become an important part of the country’s military strategy. By using drones to drop leaflets and broadcast messages, the Ukrainian army has been able to influence the attitudes and behaviors of the local population in a way that would not have been possible with traditional methods. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, it is likely that drones will continue to play an important role in both military and PSYOP operations.