Satellite phones have become an essential tool for communication in remote areas where traditional cellular networks are not available. In Tonga, a country made up of 169 islands in the South Pacific, satellite phones are a lifeline for many residents and visitors. However, the cost of purchasing a satellite phone in Tonga can be prohibitive for some.

The price of satellite phones in Tonga varies depending on the brand and model. The most popular brands are Iridium, Inmarsat, and Thuraya. Iridium phones are known for their reliability and durability, while Inmarsat phones offer a wider range of features such as internet connectivity. Thuraya phones are a good option for those who need a phone with a long battery life.

The cost of a basic satellite phone in Tonga ranges from TOP 1,500 to TOP 3,000 (USD 670 to USD 1,340). However, more advanced models with additional features such as internet connectivity can cost up to TOP 10,000 (USD 4,450). These prices may seem high, but they are necessary for those who need reliable communication in remote areas.

For those who cannot afford to purchase a satellite phone outright, there are options for prepaid and postpaid plans. Prepaid plans allow users to purchase airtime in advance and use it as needed. This is a good option for those who only need a satellite phone for a short period of time. Postpaid plans require a monthly fee and are a good option for those who need a satellite phone for an extended period of time.

In addition to purchasing a satellite phone, there is also the option to rent one. Rental prices vary depending on the length of time needed and the brand and model of the phone. Rental prices can range from TOP 50 (USD 22) per day to TOP 1,000 (USD 445) per month.

Another option for those who already own a satellite phone is to purchase a SIM card in Tonga. This allows users to use their existing phone with a local provider and avoid roaming charges. SIM cards can be purchased from local providers such as Digicel and TCC.

Overall, the cost of satellite phones in Tonga may seem high, but they are a necessary tool for communication in remote areas. There are options for prepaid and postpaid plans, rental, and purchasing a SIM card for those who cannot afford to purchase a phone outright. It is important to weigh the cost against the need for reliable communication in remote areas.