What is DJI Care Refresh and How to Use It for DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo, a high-end drone designed for professional filmmakers and photographers. Along with this new product, DJI has also introduced a new service called DJI Care Refresh, which provides customers with peace of mind and protection for their drone.

DJI Care Refresh is a service plan that covers accidental damage to your DJI product, including the Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo. It offers up to two replacement units within one year, and the replacement fee is significantly lower than the cost of a new drone. This service plan is designed to give customers the confidence to fly their drone without worrying about the potential costs of repairs or replacements.

To use DJI Care Refresh for your Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo, you will need to purchase the service plan within 48 hours of activating your drone. You can purchase DJI Care Refresh through the DJI website or the DJI Store app. Once you have purchased the service plan, you will need to activate it by entering the activation code that comes with your plan.

To activate DJI Care Refresh, you will need to log in to your DJI account and navigate to the “My Products” section. From there, you can select your Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo and click on the “Activate” button next to the DJI Care Refresh service plan. You will then be prompted to enter your activation code, which can be found on the card that comes with your service plan.

Once you have activated DJI Care Refresh, you can fly your Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo with confidence, knowing that you are covered for accidental damage. If your drone is damaged, you can submit a claim through the DJI website or the DJI Store app. DJI will then assess the damage and provide you with a replacement unit if necessary.

It is important to note that DJI Care Refresh does not cover intentional damage, loss, or theft of your drone. It also does not cover damage caused by normal wear and tear or cosmetic damage that does not affect the drone’s functionality. However, it does cover a wide range of accidental damage, including collisions, water damage, and flyaway incidents.

In conclusion, DJI Care Refresh is a valuable service plan for anyone who owns a DJI product, including the Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo. It provides peace of mind and protection for your drone, allowing you to fly with confidence and without worrying about the potential costs of repairs or replacements. To use DJI Care Refresh for your Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo, simply purchase the service plan within 48 hours of activating your drone and enter the activation code to activate the plan. With DJI Care Refresh, you can focus on capturing stunning aerial footage and leave the worries behind.