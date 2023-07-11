5 Reasons Why You Need the DJI Action 2 Power Module

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released the DJI Action 2 Power Module, a powerful accessory for their latest action camera. This module is designed to provide users with extended battery life and additional features that enhance the overall performance of the DJI Action 2. Here are five reasons why you need the DJI Action 2 Power Module.

1. Extended Battery Life

The DJI Action 2 Power Module is equipped with a 1350mAh battery that provides up to 150 minutes of recording time. This means that you can capture more footage without worrying about running out of battery. The Power Module also has a quick charge feature that allows you to charge the battery in just 45 minutes, ensuring that you are always ready to capture the perfect shot.

2. Improved Audio Quality

The DJI Action 2 Power Module comes with a built-in microphone that provides better audio quality than the camera’s internal microphone. This is especially useful when recording in noisy environments or when you need to capture clear audio for interviews or vlogs. The Power Module also has a 3.5mm audio jack that allows you to connect an external microphone for even better audio quality.

3. Versatile Mounting Options

The DJI Action 2 Power Module is designed to be mounted on various surfaces, including helmets, handlebars, and tripods. This makes it easier to capture footage from different angles and perspectives. The Power Module also has a built-in cold shoe mount that allows you to attach accessories such as lights or microphones.

4. Easy to Use

The DJI Action 2 Power Module is easy to install and use. Simply attach it to the back of the camera, and you’re ready to go. The Power Module also has a button that allows you to switch between different modes, such as video, photo, and slow-motion. This makes it easier to control the camera without having to access the menu on the camera’s screen.

5. Waterproof and Durable

The DJI Action 2 Power Module is waterproof and durable, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions and environments. The Power Module has an IP68 rating, which means that it can withstand being submerged in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. The Power Module is also designed to withstand shocks and impacts, ensuring that it can handle the rigors of outdoor activities.

In conclusion, the DJI Action 2 Power Module is a must-have accessory for anyone who owns the DJI Action 2 camera. With its extended battery life, improved audio quality, versatile mounting options, ease of use, and waterproof and durable design, the Power Module enhances the overall performance of the camera and allows you to capture more footage in various environments and conditions. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or an amateur adventurer, the DJI Action 2 Power Module is a valuable addition to your gear.