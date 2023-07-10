Viasat’s Plan for Bridging the Digital Divide and Connecting the Unconnected

Viasat, a global communications company, has set its sights on bridging the digital divide and connecting the unconnected. The company’s vision is to create a more connected and accessible world, where everyone has access to reliable and affordable internet services.

The digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to the internet and those who do not. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), around half of the world’s population still lacks access to the internet. This is a significant barrier to economic and social development, as well as a hindrance to education and healthcare.

Viasat recognizes the importance of internet connectivity in today’s world and is committed to closing the digital divide. The company’s plan involves using innovative technologies to provide high-speed internet services to underserved communities around the world.

One of Viasat’s key initiatives is to launch a constellation of satellites called ViaSat-3. These satellites will provide global coverage and deliver high-speed internet services to even the most remote areas of the world. ViaSat-3 is expected to be the world’s highest-capacity satellite system, with a total throughput of over 1 Terabit per second.

Viasat is also working on developing new technologies to improve internet connectivity on the ground. The company’s Community Wi-Fi service is designed to provide affordable internet access to rural and underserved communities. The service uses a combination of satellite and terrestrial connectivity to deliver high-speed internet services to community Wi-Fi hotspots.

In addition to its technological innovations, Viasat is also partnering with governments, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders to expand internet access in underserved areas. The company is working with the United Nations and other organizations to promote the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which include universal access to the internet by 2030.

Viasat’s efforts to bridge the digital divide are already making a difference in many parts of the world. In Mexico, for example, the company’s Community Wi-Fi service has provided internet access to over 1,000 rural communities. In Brazil, Viasat is working with the government to provide internet connectivity to schools and healthcare facilities in remote areas.

Viasat’s vision for a more connected and accessible world is not just about providing internet access to underserved communities. The company also recognizes the importance of digital literacy and is working to promote digital skills and education. Viasat is partnering with schools and other organizations to provide training and resources to help people develop the skills they need to thrive in a digital world.

In conclusion, Viasat’s plan for bridging the digital divide and connecting the unconnected is an ambitious and important initiative. The company’s innovative technologies and partnerships with governments and non-profit organizations are making a real difference in many parts of the world. By providing internet access and promoting digital literacy, Viasat is helping to create a more connected and accessible world, where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.