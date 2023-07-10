Top 10 Foldable Drones for 2021: A Comprehensive Review

Drones have become increasingly popular over the years, and for good reason. They offer a unique perspective on the world and can capture stunning aerial footage that was once only possible with expensive equipment. However, traditional drones can be bulky and difficult to transport, which is where foldable drones come in. These drones are designed to be compact and easy to carry, making them perfect for travel and outdoor adventures. In this article, we will review the top 10 foldable drones for 2021.

1. DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is one of the best foldable drones on the market. It has a 48-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 34-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 42.5 mph. The Mavic Air 2 is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors, making it easier to fly in tight spaces.

2. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is another great option for those looking for a foldable drone. It has a 20-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 31-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 45 mph. The Mavic 2 Pro is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors and has a range of up to 8 miles.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful foldable drone with a 48-megapixel camera and the ability to shoot 8K video. It has a 40-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 45 mph. The EVO II is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors and has a range of up to 9 miles.

4. DJI Mavic Mini

The DJI Mavic Mini is a compact and affordable foldable drone. It has a 12-megapixel camera and can shoot 2.7K video. It also has a 30-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 29 mph. The Mavic Mini is perfect for beginners or those on a budget.

5. DJI Mavic Air

The DJI Mavic Air is a predecessor to the Mavic Air 2 but is still a great option for those looking for a foldable drone. It has a 12-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 21-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 42 mph.

6. Parrot Anafi

The Parrot Anafi is a foldable drone with a 21-megapixel camera and the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It has a 25-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 33 mph. The Anafi is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors.

7. DJI Mavic Pro

The DJI Mavic Pro is an older model but is still a great option for those looking for a foldable drone. It has a 12-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 27-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 40 mph.

8. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a foldable drone with a 16-megapixel camera and the ability to shoot 4K video. It has a 29-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 40 mph. The PowerEye is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors.

9. Yuneec Mantis Q

The Yuneec Mantis Q is a compact and affordable foldable drone. It has a 13-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 33-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 44 mph.

10. DJI Spark

The DJI Spark is another older model but is still a great option for those looking for a foldable drone. It has a 12-megapixel camera and can shoot 1080p video. It also has a 16-minute flight time and can reach speeds of up to 31 mph.

In conclusion, foldable drones are a great option for those looking for a compact and portable drone. The DJI Mavic Air 2, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, and Autel Robotics EVO II are the top three foldable drones on the market, but there are also more affordable options such as the DJI Mavic Mini and Yuneec Mantis Q. No matter which foldable drone you choose, you are sure to capture stunning aerial footage and have a great time flying.